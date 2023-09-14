TEUTOPOLIS — It was Bria Beals’ night.
“Bria stole the show tonight. Front or back row, she was getting kills and that started happening over the weekend,” Effingham head coach Laurie Bohnhoff said. “There were a couple of games there and you think, ‘Bella’s in the back row; I hope we can get some kills here,’ and that’s not even close to being the case.”
The junior hitter finished with 10 kills to go along with two assists, one ace, one block and nine digs in the Flaming Hearts’ two-set sweep over county rival Teutopolis at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Effingham won the first set 25-20.
Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the set before the Hearts took a five-point advantage, 19-14.
The Lady Shoes regrouped, though, rallying off five straight points to push the deficit to one, 19-18.
“I thought that they dug us extremely well,” Bohnhoff said. “They did a nice job passing our hard hits, but we did a nice job hitting at them. We didn’t let up and we kept hitting at them and we were passing really well, so we could get really nice swings on the ball.”
Effingham then responded with a dominating 25-15 second-set victory.
The Hearts never trailed one time during the set, either.
Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz made sure to give credit where it was due, as well.
“I think this is probably the best Effingham team I’ve seen in a decade,” he said. “I think you have a class coming through there that’s really athletic. I think the other thing that’s underrated is you got a group of kids that like one another and I think that chemistry shows.”
Aside from Beals, Angela Ballman finished with four digs. Sidney Donaldson had three kills, two blocks and four digs. Berkley Pullen had one kill, three assists and seven digs. Hannah Thompson had 12 assists, one ace, one block and six digs. Raegan Boone had one assist and three digs. Reaghan Delong had three kills. Olivia Katt had two kills. Alyssa Martin had one kill and two assists and Bella Austin had three kills, one ace and seven digs.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Shoes, they received contributions from Claresa Ruholl (12 digs), Sara Niemerg (seven digs, one kill), Summer Wall (four digs), Ava Ruholl (three digs), Kaitlin Tebbe (one dig), RyLee Dittamore (three digs, two aces, one block, four kills), Molly Pals (two digs, two blocks, one kill), Emma Deters (one dig, two blocks, two kills), TaNeal Einhorn (one ace, six blocks, two kills), Danielle Probst (one dig, six assists) and Sara Zumbahlen (two digs, three blocks, seven assists, one kill).
Farina (South Central) 2, Altamont 0
South Central defeated Altamont in two sets on Monday.
The Lady Cougars (8-5) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-15.
Emma Runge had one dig. Jalynn Mitchell had two digs. Reagan Roberts had 19 assists, three kills and three aces. Emma Chambers had two kills and one dig. Brooke Cowger had nine kills, one dig, one block and two aces. Emma Jenne had six kills, one assist and one block. Megan Yates had one dig and two aces. Lauren Johnson had four kills and Mya Schaal had one kill and one assist.
For the Lady Indians, Peyton Osteen had one ace, four kills, one dig, eight assists and one block. Libby Reardon had three kills, seven digs and one assist. Grace Lemke had three kills, two digs, one assist and one block. Makaylee Splechter had one kill, two digs and seven assists. Della Berg had one ace, two kills and three digs. Kylie Osteen had two kills, one dig and one block. Brianna Grunloh had six digs. Maya Moore had two kills and one dig. Riley Rippetoe had five kills and Hope Roedl had one dig.
Ramsey 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 1
St. Elmo/Brownstown fell to Ramsey in three sets on Monday.
The Eagles lost the first set 21-25, won the second 25-23 and lost the third 23-25.
Addie Sasse had six kills, one ace, three blocks, six digs and eight assists. Abbi Ledbetter had four kills, one block and one dig. Kinley Carson had three kills, three aces, 11 digs and 12 assists. Peyton Garrard had three kills, one ace and 21 digs. Anna Stine had three kills and three digs. Presley Williams had two kills and one dig. Macie Gammon had one kill and five digs. Cordelia Lytle had two aces and eight digs and Mya Barker had seven digs.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Macon (Meridian) 0
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Macon (Meridian) in two sets on Monday.
The Bobcats (4-3) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-22.
Karlee Smith had three kills, two aces and two blocks. Ellie Miller had two kills, two aces and five digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, two aces, 10 assists and four digs. Macee Rodman had two kills, two aces and six digs. Birgen Schlanser had one kill and five digs. Kyleigh Wallace had four kills, one assist, three blocks and two digs. Sarah Doedtman had one kill and Katlyn Arnett had one ace and five digs.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Sullivan 0
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets beat Sullivan in two sets on Monday.
WSS (7-3) won the first set 25-12 and the second 28-26.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, 20 assists and three digs. Gabby Vonderheide had five kills, five digs and one block. Halle Moomaw had three aces, eight kills, one dig and one block. Kinley Quast had six digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill and one dig. Ainslie Eident had one ace and four digs. Ellie Wittenberg had four kills. Alaira Friese had two aces, one kill and one block and Anna Albert had one dig.
Teutopolis 5, Pana 0
Teutopolis defeated Pana on Monday, 5-0.
Gavin Runde scored two goals, Ryder Vahling had one, Myles Stortzum scored off a penalty kick and Josh Habing scored one.
Gavin Tegeler, Cooper Tegeler and Gavin Buening each had one assist for the Wooden Shoes (6-1).
Teutopolis 12, Farina (South Central) 0
Teutopolis defeated South Central on Monday, 12-0.
Garrett Gaddis went 2-for-3 with one double, three runs and two RBIs. Davin Worman went 2-for-3 with one home run, one run, three RBIs and one walk. Mick Niebrugge went 3-for-4 with one double, one run and four RBIs. Brett Kreke went 1-for-4. Devin Kreke went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run and one RBI and Carter Hoene went 1-for-2 with one walk.
Carter Hoene pitched for the Wooden Shoes (9-1). He allowed two hits and four strikeouts over five innings.
For the Cougars (9-3), Colby Bursott went 1-for-2 with one double and Maddox Robb went 1-for-2.
Zane Montes and Brody Markley pitched for South Central.
Altamont 13, Wayne City 0
Altamont defeated Wayne City on Monday, 13-0.
Nathan Stuemke went 2-for-3 with one double, two runs and two RBIs. Dillan Elam went 1-for-1 with one home run, two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Keegan Schultz went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Riley Berg went 1-for-3 with one run. Clayton Arnold went 1-for-2 with one double and one walk and Ethan Robbins went 1-for-2 with one run, two RBIs and one walk.
Arnold pitched for the Indians (8-3). He allowed three hits and one walk to four strikeouts over five innings.
Bluford (Webber) 2, Neoga 0
Neoga defeated Bluford (Webber) on Monday, 2-0.
Matt Propst went 1-for-3 and Josiah Gentry went 1-for-3.
Landon Titus and Brock Lanham pitched for the Indians (3-7). Titus allowed four hits, one run and two strikeouts over three innings; Lanham allowed three hits, one run and one walk to seven strikeouts over three innings.
Louisville (North Clay) 12, Odin 2
North Clay defeated Odin on Monday, 12-2.
Ian Jones went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Cody Zimdars went 2-for-4 with one double, one run and two RBIs. Trenton Ingram went 3-for-5 with one double, two runs and two RBIs. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3 with two runs and Jesse Weidner went 3-for-4 with one double, two runs and one RBI.
Carder Walden, Ayden Jones and Weidner pitched for the Cardinals (7-5).
Newton 6, Effingham 3
Newton defeated Effingham on Monday, 6-3.
In singles matches, Izzy Volpi (E) defeated Charlotte Schackmann (N) 6-2, 6-3. Charly Kreke (E) beat Paige Klingler (N) 2-6, 7-5, 11-9. Jailyn Hall (N) beat Kristen Armstrong (E) 1-6, 6-3, 10-5. Abby Menke (N) beat Scarlette Sorling (E) 6-0, 6-3. Darci Marble (N) beat Makenna Duckwitz (E) 6-2, 6-2 and Chloe Kroenlein (N) beat Kendyll Schoonover (E) 7-5, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Volpi and Armstrong beat Schackmann and Menke 3-6, 6-3, 13-11. Klingler and Hall defeated Kreke and Cora Hartmann (E) 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 and Marble and Kroenlein beat Duckwitz and Sorling 2-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Teutopolis 9, Casey-Westfield 0
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Ellie Shull (CW) 6-1, 6-2. Abbie Lee (T) beat Allyson Truelove (CW) 6-0, 6-1. Julian Hemmen (T) beat Julia Eckerty (CW) 6-2, 6-1. Olivia Hemmen (T) beat Cara Hancock (CW) 6-0, 6-1. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Gracie Taylor (CW) 6-0, 6-1 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Kelli Honselman (CW) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst beat Shull and Lucy Moore (CW) 6-0, 6-1. Buehnerkemper and Niemerg beat Truelove and Eckerty 6-2, 6-0 and Ella Wermert and Adi Davidson (T) beat Addison Seaton and Tristan Ring (CW) 6-1, 6-0.
Altamont Quad
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield, Newton and Altamont at a quadrangular match at St. Elmo Golf Club on Monday.
The Wooden Shoes shot a team score of 151. Newton shot a team score of 179 and Altamont carded a team total of 196.
Isaac Weber shot a final round of 36. Brody Thoele and Coen Pennington each shot a 38. Hayden Jansen shot a 39. Ethan Thoele shot a 41 and Hayden Tebbe shot a 44.
Altamont and Newton did not provide results.
Pana Quadrangular
Effingham finished second at a quadrangular match at Oak Terrace Resort on Monday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a team score of 192.
Ella Tuman and Elena Niebrugge each shot final rounds of 46. Makenna Mayhood and Natalie Armstrong each fired rounds of 50. Grace Harper shot a 52 and Mya Harvey shot a 60.
Salem 176, Teutopolis 219
Teutopolis fell to Salem on Monday, 176-219.
Halle Bushue carded a final round of 42. Brileigh Bloemer shot a 55. Sophia Martin shot a 59 and Olivia Wermert shot a 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.