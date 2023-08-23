SALEM — Bella Ausin recorded 15 kills, 14 digs, one assist, two aces and one blocked shot against Salem on Tuesday evening.
Effingham defeated the Lady Wildcats (25-18, 23-25, 25-19).
The Flaming Hearts (1-0) also received contributions from Angela Ballman (five digs), Sidney Donaldson (six kills, two aces, two blocked shots and two digs), Berkley Pullen (12 assists, two aces and four digs), Hannah Thompson (four kills, 17 assists, one ace and 10 digs), Raegan Boone (one kill, one ace and five digs), Bria Beals (four kills, one assist and eight digs) and Olivia Katt (three kills and two digs).
Dieterich 2, Ramsey 0
The Dieterich Movin Maroons defeated the Ramsey Lady Rams in two sets on Monday.
Dieterich (1-0) won the first set 26-24 and the second 25-13.
Olivia Brummer had seven digs and 11 kills. Ruby Westendorf had three aces, three digs, five kills and three blocked shots. Ella Kreke had four digs and 17 assists. Bailey McClain had one ace and four digs. Marli Michl had eight digs, five kills and one blocked shot. Frances Verdeyen had one dig and one blocked shot and Allie Uthell had three digs.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
The St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles fell to the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Timberwolves in two sets on Monday.
SE/B (0-1) lost the first set 19-25 and the second 13-25.
Jayna Ireland had seven kills and one dig. Kinley Carson had three kills, three digs and four assists. Anna Stine had one kill and three digs. Abbi Ledbetter had one kill. Avree Strobel had one kill. Macie Gammon had one kill, one ace and two digs. Addie Sasse had one ace, one dig and five assists. Peyton Garrard had eight digs and Cordelia Lytle had three digs.
