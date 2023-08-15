SHELBYVILLE — Sophia Long and Ada Roberts each collected two hits for Altamont in its 11-10 loss to Shelbyville Moulton on Monday.
Roberts led off and went 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and two walks. Long went 2-for-5 with one RBI.
Reagan Kuenstler went 1-for-2 with two runs, one RBI and two walks. Adilyn Schnarre went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one walk and Payton Ort went 1-for-2 off the bench with one run.
Long pitched for the Wildcats (0-2) and allowed 14 hits, 11 runs (five earned) and eight walks to eight strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.
St. Anthony 23, Mulberry Grove 5
The St. Anthony Bullpups defeated the Mulberry Grove Eagles on Monday, 23-5.
Alexa Wagner went 2-for-2 with one double, three runs, three RBI and one walk. Livia Jansen went 1-for-1 with two runs. Emerson Boggs went 1-for-1 with one run. Sylvie Schumacher went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI and Chloe Kelley went 1-for-2 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk.
Kelley and Emeline Wines pitched for St. Anthony (2-3). Kelley allowed four hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk to four strikeouts over two innings and Wines allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and zero walks to one strikeout over one inning.
Jasper County 8, Toledo Cumberland 4
The Jasper County Eagles defeated the Toledo Cumberland Raiders on Monday, 8-4.
Jacee Dhom went 2-for-3 with one double and two runs. Paige Wagner went 1-for-4 with one run. Emma Inyart went 1-for-3 with two runs. Lexie Ghast went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Maleah Miller went 1-for-2.
Ghast pitched for Jasper County (5-0) and allowed two hits, four unearned runs and three walks to five strikeouts over seven innings.
South Central 8, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2
The South Central Lady Falcons defeated the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Trojans on Monday, 8-2.
Kyndl Bolen, Maddi Peddicord and Baylee Brown all collected two hits for the Lady Falcons.
Bolen went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Peddicord went 2-for-4 with one double and two runs and Brown went 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and one walk.
Annie Ruholl went 1-for-4 with one run. Kennah Heistand went 1-for-4 with two runs and Emmie Ruholl went 1-for-4 with three RBIs for South Central (6-2).
Peddicord pitched and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk to 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
As for Windsor (5-2), Kinsley Dunaway went 1-for-3 with one run. Karly Wetherell went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Kierra Mueller went 1-for-3 with one run.
Kalia Friese pitched and allowed nine hits, eight runs (four earned) and one walk to six strikeouts over seven innings.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 6, Shelbyville Moulton 1
The St. Anthony Bullpups defeated the Shelbyville Moulton Rams on Monday at Bulldog Field, 2-0.
Mason Storm went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one run and one RBI. Blake Veredeyen went 1-for-1 with one double, two runs and two walks. Jonny Gannaway went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Conner Storm went 1-for-3 with one double and three RBI. Curtis Tingley went 1-for-3 with one run. Liam McAllaster went 1-for-3 with one run and Charlie Hoene went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Conner Storm, Liam McAllaster and Verdeyen pitched for St. Anthony (2-0). Storm allowed five walks to five strikeouts over two innings; McAllaster allowed five walks to two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings and Verdeyen allowed one hit, one unearned run and two walks to five strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.
