BASEBALL
Mt. Zion Junior High School 11, St. Anthony 2
St. Anthony fell to Mt. Zion Junior High School, 11-2, Monday.
The Bullpups scored one run in the first and one in the fifth.
Wilhour hit one single for St. Anthony. Gannaway hit one single. Utz hit one double. Waldhoff hit one single. McAllaster hit one single, and Huebner hit one single and had one RBI.
Dieterich 10, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 4
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 10-4, Monday.
The Roadrunners scored six runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and one in the fifth.
A. Schuttman hit one single for Dieterich. B. Schuttman hit one single and had one RBI. Meinhart hit one single. M. Niemerg hit one single and had two RBIs. French hit one single and had one RBI. G. Niemerg hit one single and had one RBI, and Kessler had one RBI.
As for the Bobcats, they scored one run in the third and three in the fourth.
Howell hit one single, one double, and one home run and had two RBIs. Lilly hit two singles and one double. Dilley hit one double. Wells hit one single and had one RBI. G. Vaughn hit one single, and C. Vaughn had one RBI.
Jasper County 12, Palestine Hutsonville 0
Jasper County defeated Palestine Hutsonville, 12-0, Monday.
The Eagles scored four runs in the second, five in the third, and three in the fourth.
Clark hit two singles and had two RBIs for Jasper County (8-3-1, 4-0 Little Eastern Illini Conference). C. Mulvey hit one single and had one RBI. H. Mulvey hit one single. Wolf hit one single. Will hit one single. Ulm hit one single. Anderson had one RBI. Cleaver had one RBI, and Burgener had one RBI.
North Clay 18, Altamont Grade School 1
North Clay defeated Altamont Grade School, 18-1, Monday.
There was no other information available.
SOFTBALL
Charleston 11, Effingham 5
Effingham fell to Charleston, 11-5, Monday.
The Flaming Hearts scored four runs in the second and one in the seventh.
Koenig hit one single and one double for Effingham. Fearday hit two singles and had two RBIs. Koester hit one single. Schlanser hit one single. Poe hit one single, and Kirk hit one single and had two RBIs.
Altamont Grade School 26, North Clay 21
Altamont Grade School defeated North Clay, 26-21, Monday.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first, nine in the second, seven in the third, and six in the fourth.
Hankins hit two singles and one double and had five RBIs for Altamont. Roberts hit two singles and had two RBIs. Nelson hit two singles and had three RBIs. C. Pearcy hit one single and one double and had four RBIs. Kuenstler hit one single and had two RBIs. Schultz hit one home run and had three RBIs. Arend hit one single and had two RBIs. Swank hit one single. Higgs had two RBIs, and Long and Kollmann had one RBI.
As for the Indians, they scored two runs in the first, 10 in the second, three in the third, and six in the fourth.
Shadle hit three singles and had three RBIs. Pontious hit two singles and had four RBIs. Zimmerman hit one single and had two RBIs. Snell hit one double and had five RBIs. Zink had two RBIs. Romack had three RBIs, and Ruesken had one RBI.
