SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High School 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City Junior High School 0
Effingham defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 15-0, Monday.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the first and 11 in the second.
Raddatz hit one home run for Effingham (3-0). Schlanser hit one double, and Kirk, Koester, Hayes, and Burgholzer hit singles.
Poe pitched for the Mustangs. She threw three innings and allowed no hits, no runs, and one walk with eight strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, Pope, Lilly, and Prater pitched. Pope threw one inning and allowed two hits, six earned runs, and six walks; Lilly did not record one out and allowed two earned runs and one walk, and Prater pitched one inning and allowed four hits and two earned runs.
St. Anthony Grade School 22, Mulberry Grove Junior High 8
St. Anthony defeated Mulberry Grove, 22-8, Monday.
The Bullpups scored nine runs in the first, three in the second, and 10 in the fourth.
Wines hit one home run and one single and had three RBIs for St. Anthony. Kinkelaar hit one triple and two singles and had four RBIs. Wagner hit one double and had one RBI. Vineyard hit three singles and had four RBIs. Schultz hit two singles and had two RBIs. Christie hit two singles and had one RBI, while Myers, Emmerich, and Frisbie hit one single.
Denning pitched for the Bullpups. She pitched five innings and allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and one walk, with six strikeouts.
Altamont Grade School 9, Moulton Middle School 6
Altamont defeated Moulton Middle School, 9-6, Monday.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.
Nelson hit one triple for Altamont (4-2), while Roberts, Schultz, Higgs, Pearcy, and Arend hit singles.
Long pitched for the Wildcats. She threw seven innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and 10 walks with 13 strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School 8, South Central Middle School 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) defeated South Central, 8-0, Monday.
The Comets scored two runs in the second, four in the third, one in the fifth, and one in the seventh.
Wascher hit three singles for WSS. Friese hit one single. Wittenberg hit two singles and had one RBI. Johnson hit one single and two triples and had one RBI. Vonderheide hit one single and had two RBIs. McCormick had one RBI, and Wetherell hit one single.
As for the Lady Falcons (4-4, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Buchanan hit one single, Logan hit two, and Swift hit one.
BASEBALL
Moulton Middle School 7, St. Anthony Grade School 5
St. Anthony fell to Moulton Middle School, 7-5, Monday.
The Bullpups scored three runs in the first and two in the fifth.
Bushur hit one triple for St. Anthony, while Bierman and Wilhour hit singles.
Bierman, Dorris, and Stephens pitched for the Bullpups. Bierman threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, no earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts; Dorris pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and one walk with one strikeout, and Stephens pitched one inning and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Jasper County Junior High 14, Cumberland Junior High School 2
Jasper County defeated Cumberland, 14-2, Monday.
The Eagles scored one run in the first, two in the third, five in the fifth, and six in the seventh.
Anderson hit three singles for Jasper County (3-0, 1-0 Little Eastern Illini Conference). Cleaver hit one single and one double. Harris hit one single and one double. Wilson hit two singles, and Mulvey, Clark, Ochs, Oldham, and Burgener hit one single.
Clark pitched for the Eagles. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits, no earned runs, and one walk with six strikeouts.
As for the Raiders, they scored two runs in the first.
Lock hit two singles for Cumberland, while Miller, Keyser, and Hougham hit one single.
Roedl, Weber, and Campbell pitched for the Raiders. Roedl threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, seven earned runs, and four walks with four strikeouts; Weber threw two innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and six walks with one strikeout, and Campbell threw 1/3 of an inning.
South Central Middle School 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City Junior High School 1
South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 11-1, Monday.
The Falcons scored one run in the second, four in the fourth, and six in the fifth.
Kruger hit one single and one double for South Central. Harrell hit one single and one double. Cartright hit one double, and L. Shumate, G. Shumate, Dodson, and Tockstein hit one single.
G. Shumate and Cartright pitched for the Falcons. Shumate threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and five walks with 10 strikeouts; Cartright threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
As for the Bobcats, they scored one run in the fifth.
Dilley hit one single and one double for CHBC, while Hardimon hit one single.
Wells and Lilly pitched for the Bobcats. Wells threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, and five walks with two strikeouts; Lilly threw one inning and allowed four hits, four earned runs and one walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.