SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High School 17, West Salem Grade School 0
Effingham defeated West Salem, 17-0, Monday.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the first, one in the second, seven in the third, and five in the fourth.
Schlanser hit one single and one double and had three RBIs for Effingham (7-0). Hayes hit one single and one double and had three RBIs. Koester hit two singles and had one RBI. Burgholzer hit two singles and had two RBIs. Kirk hit one single and had one RBI. McBride hit one single. Poe hit one single and had three RBIs, and Harminson hit one single and had one RBI.
Poe pitched for the Mustangs. She threw four innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts.
Teutopolis Junior High School 12, St. Anthony Grade School 2
Teutopolis defeated St. Anthony, 12-2, Monday.
The Wooden Shoes scored five runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Jersey G. hit four singles and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Brooke T. hit two singles. Chloe H. hit one single. Olivia R. hit one single. Kylie B. hit one single. Addison H. hit one single and had two RBIs. Abby K. hit one single, and Kera H had one RBI.
Jersey G. pitched for the Wooden Shoes. She threw five innings and allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Bullpups, they scored two runs in the fifth.
Wines hit one double and had one RBI for St. Anthony. Emmerich hit one single and had one RBI. Kinkelaar hit one single, and Denning hit one single.
Myers and Wines pitched for the Bullpups. Myers threw four innings and allowed nine hits, eight earned runs, and six walks; Wines did not record one out and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and one walk.
South Central Middle School 12, Altamont Grade School 2
South Central defeated Altamont, 12-2, Monday.
The Lady Falcons scored three runs in the first, one in the third, four in the fourth, and four in the sixth.
Peddicord hit one single and had one RBI for South Central (8-4, 5-2 National Trail Conference). Logan hit one single, one double, and had two RBIs. Swift had one RBI. Brown hit one single, one double, and had two RBIs. Emmie Ruholl had one RBI, and Annie Ruholl hit one single and had one RBI.
Peddicord pitched for the Lady Falcons. She threw six innings and allowed two hits and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
As for the Wildcats, they scored one run in the first and one in the sixth.
Roberts hit two singles for Altamont (7-4), and Nelson had one RBI.
Long and Nelson pitched for the Wildcats. Long threw four innings and allowed three hits, seven earned runs, and eight walks with two strikeouts; Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout.
Dieterich Junior High School 11, North Clay Clay City Junior High School 0
Dieterich defeated North Clay Clay City, 11-0, Monday.
The loss for the Indians pushed them to 1-7 on the season.
Charleston Middle School 10, Jasper County Junior High 6
Jasper County fell to Charleston, 10-6, Monday.
The Eagles scored two runs in the first, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Ghast hit two singles and one double and had one RBI for Jasper County. Probst hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Hermann hit one double and one triple and had one RBI. Reich hit one single. Dhom hit one single and had one RBI. Miller hit one single, and Schumacher hit one double and had one RBI.
Ghast, Inyart, and Miller pitched for the Eagles. Ghast threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and had three strikeouts; Inyart threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit and one walk, and Miller threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Vandalia Junior High School 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) fell to Vandalia, 11-1, Monday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the third.
Haley Doty hit one single and one double and had one RBI for CHBC (2-8). Harper Lilly hit one single, and Keaira Arnold hit one single and one double.
BASEBALL
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 6, St. Michael's School 5
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) defeated St. Michael's, 6-5, Monday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the third, two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Howell hit one single and one triple and had one RBI for CHBC. Dilley hit one single. Reed hit one single and had one RBI. G. Vaughn hit one single. Lilly hit one triple and had one RBI, and C. Vaughn had two RBIs.
Wells and Dilley pitched for the Bobcats. Wells threw five innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and six walks with three strikeouts; Dilley threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Sharpshooters, they scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Dittamore hit two singles and had one RBI. Mayer hit one single. Bry had one RBI, and Heuerman had one RBI.
Walk, Fearday, and Heuerman pitched for St. Michael's. Walk threw four innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and five walks with nine strikeouts; Fearday threw two innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts, and Heuerman threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout.
