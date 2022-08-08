SOFTBALL
Dieterich Junior High School 5, South Central Middle School 4
Dieterich defeated South Central, 5-4, Monday.
The Roadrunners scored one in the first, one in the fourth, six in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Michl hit three singles for Dieterich (2-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Will had one RBI. Meinhart had one RBI. Boerngen hit one single and had two RBIs. Funneman hit one single, and Higgins hit one single.
As for the Lady Falcons (2-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Peddicord hit one single and one triple and had one RBI. Buchanan hit one double. Logan hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Brown hit one triple and had one RBI, and Bolen hit one single.
UP NEXT: South Central returns to the field Wednesday at Salem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.