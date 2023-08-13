LOUISVILLE — Once in a lifetime.
That's how North Clay head boys basketball coach Josh Zink best described Logan Fleener.
However, it's not the only title.
Zink can now refer to his former standout guard as the Effingham Daily News Male Athlete of the Year or "Mister EDN" after a strong senior campaign in both baseball and basketball.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for our school and our area. You don't see things that this guy can do every day," Zink said. "For North Clay to have the Effingham Daily News Male Athlete of the Year is a big deal because it makes our program stand out, but at the same time, as I mentioned, this is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete."
Fleener earned the distinction after finishing his senior basketball season, averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Cardinals. He earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team, was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention and was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player for a second year in a row.
Fleener called winning the NTC MVP for the second-straight year a "huge honor."
"It's a huge honor because I have no doubts that the NTC is the best 1A conference in Illinois," he said. "So, to be the two-time MVP for that conference and a three-time all-conference player, it's a huge honor and it feels amazing because not only is the NTC a great conference, but it's also got great towns and communities in the conference. So, to be able to represent the NTC in that way is amazing."
What was just as amazing, though, was the baseball season that followed.
Fleener finished his final season on the diamond, batting .436 with a .542 on-base percentage, a .617 slugging percentage and a 1.159 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and had 23 RBI.
With those numbers, Fleener earned a spot on the Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team as a utility selection.
Fleener discussed playing baseball and basketball at a high level, among other things.
"A BASEBALL GUY"
When your family is surrounded by baseball, it's hard not to be a baseball player yourself.
For Fleener, that was the case.
Fleener's father, Justin, is the head coach at Teutopolis High School, where he has won over 500 games and captured four state championships. His brother, Luke, is heading into his senior year at Greenville University.
Overall, Logan still considers himself "a baseball guy" to this day; he just got an offer to play basketball that he simply couldn't refuse.
"I consider myself a baseball guy; I love baseball and growing up, it was always my favorite sport. It's just that Illinois College, I had the offer there and it was a great school and had what I wanted to go into and I also wanted to see what it would be like playing basketball at the college level," Fleener said. "So, that's what I went with."
STATE CHAMPION
Logan was a part of the first-ever North Clay state championship baseball team, playing shortstop for the entirety of the season.
He finished that season batting .391 with a .537 on-base percentage, a .518 slugging percentage and a 1.056 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and had 32 RBI and said that would be a run he remembers for the rest of his life.
"That was a ton of fun and I'll never forget it," Fleener said. "That's my biggest accomplishment and memory I'll take from high school and being able to play shortstop on that team is an amazing honor because we all played together since we were seven, eight years old. Growing up, I'd always played second base and Layton (Dawkins) played shortstop for about two years and then, we flipped in maybe 10u or 11u and after that, it stuck ever since.
"Being able to play with those guys for as long as I did, I was very fortunate and it paid off."
BEING WELL COACHED
Though Logan's numbers are great, he understands the magnitude of what his coaches have taught him.
He doesn't take for granted what he's learned from Zink or Cardinals head baseball coach John Frech.
"Being straightforward and intense is the only way I'd ever want it and he does that perfectly," said Logan of Zink. "It's helped me and my teammates for games and not just sports-wise, but real life in general; being able to accomplish hard things and get through tough times, he's taught us many lessons."
"Frech and Hunter Clifton have taught me so much, but Frech is very straight-up and you can talk to him about anything," Logan added. "I remember many practices, staying after late and Saturday morning practices, getting there early and eating donuts. He wants nothing more than for you to succeed."
NOT THE EASIEST ROAD
Over the past two years, though Logan did win back-to-back NTC MVPs, they didn't come without hiccups.
Logan suffered a pair of injuries during the past two basketball seasons. He missed a number of games during his junior year due to an injury and a shorter amount of time during his senior year.
Nonetheless, he still managed to come back and finish both campaigns, though it was hard to watch at times.
"I think I missed five or six games my junior year through that winter and getting injured is no fun because you're sitting on the bench and watching your team and you want to be out there," Logan said. "But, not only that, you have thoughts on how I will return from this. Will I be 100 percent? Will I be the same? But staying consistent throughout therapy and trusting through everything I'm doing has helped the most."
A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL
Logan would best describe basketball with one word — adrenaline.
Being able to jump as he does makes that easier.
Most times, when Logan would slap the ball away from a defender and find himself in the open court, the end result was going to be a slam dunk of some sort.
"There's a lot of adrenaline there, especially whenever you get the steal and you're going down the court and you hear the 'Oohs' and the 'Ahhs.' Everyone is getting ready for it, so to dunk it and the crowd goes crazy; it's a whole momentum swing and from a basketball standpoint, it's huge," Logan said.
Zink credited Logan's defensive expertise for causing that, as well.
He said Logan turned into a great defender because of his "athleticism and tenacity."
"He's a tremendous defensive player because of his athleticism and tenacity. You can be athletic as you want, but if you don't have that tenacity and a killer instinct, then you're leaving a lot on the table and Logan had both," Zink said. "You never had to tell him to get after it a little more. It was all intensity."
But while Logan is intense when it comes to what he does on the court, he isn't always that way off of it.
Zink noted that Logan likes to get in a zone before games by heading up to the coach's office inside the North Clay gymnasium and collecting himself.
"Every home game, Logan would go up in the coach's office about 40-50 minutes before the game and be alone," Zink said. "He would stretch out for 20-30 minutes and get ready to play and I've never had a kid do that. So, finally, I just said, 'You be by yourself; I'm not going to be up here anymore.' So, seeing his approach to the game every night was interesting."
