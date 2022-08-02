Three-sport athlete Jadon Robertson is the first-ever 2022 Effingham Daily News Male Athlete of the Year, or "Mister EDN."
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City senior will head to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in the fall to continue his track and field career.
"It's a great honor to receive that, especially being the first," Robertson said.
Before Robertson heads to the Salukis, though, he leaves as one of the more decorated athletes in the school's history. Robertson competed in baseball in the fall, basketball in the winter, and track and field in the spring — excelling at all three.
"Through the year, it keeps you in shape," Robertson said. "You're not just sitting around all the time; you're always up and busy doing something."
In the fall, Robertson batted .354 for the baseball team in 16 games. He had a .446 on-base percentage, a .458 slugging percentage, and a .905 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 17 hits, three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, and scored 12 times.
Robertson then averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and two blocks per game for head coach Tanner Thompson during the basketball season and followed up a successful season on the hardwood with an even more successful finish in track and field.
Robertson won 43 events between the 110-meter- and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump.
He concluded his prep career with a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles and three second-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump.
Robertson was the 2022 Effingham Daily News Male Track Athlete of the Year and a Track and Field All-Area selection.
However, aside from his individual successes, Robertson also accomplished something that the community will never forget, as he helped win the school a share of a state championship in track and field for the first time. CHBC tied with Salt Fork for the team championship.
This level of success was bound to happen, though.
Robertson's summer track head coach from the Vipers Track Club in Champaign, Marques Lowe, has raved about him since he joined.
That reaction didn't change heading into his senior year, either.
"Jadon has done a great job honing all his skills and tapping into his eliteness in all his performances," said Lowe in a phone interview with the Effingham Daily News. "When I first saw him, he was a small, skinny young man trying to find his way. But as you get older, you grow taller; your muscles start to develop. He was one of the kids that excelled at just being coachable and just listening to his coaches at the high school, listening to me — whether via phone or in the summertime — and just taking all that information and applying it to one great season.
"He's done a great job of improving year after year."
Lowe is a former track and field athlete at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is the current head girls and boys track and field coach at Kankakee High School.
Lowe said he spread his wisdom to Robertson as he readies himself for collegiate athletics.
"Stay consistent, trust your coaches, be accountable, ask questions, and always sit at the front of the room. You want to be present at all times, no matter what. You have to learn how to tackle all those things when they happen. Being a former Division-I athlete, I struggled with a lot of those things, so one of the things that I do with my program is to make sure that the athletes know that once you do get to the Division-I level, it's not just that you're a student, you're an athlete, and it becomes a job. It has to be your passion, you have to love it, and you have to grind every single day.
"The goal is to see those athletes at the national scale, and I truly believe in the next few years, Jadon will be one of those athletes that we will talk about for a very, very long time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.