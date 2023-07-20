TEUTOPOLIS — There aren't many days when former Teutopolis Lady Shoe Emily Konkel has a frown on her face.
Being involved in three sports is a reason for that.
"I feel blessed," Konkel said. "Nothing to be sad about. All three sports I got to play with my friends, people I love, my teammates."
Teutopolis head softball coach Crystal Tipton added to that, as well, in an email to the Effingham Daily News.
"Emily always has a smile on her face and I think it's because no matter what sport she is playing, she is in her happy place," she said. "She is a humble and selfless player, which impressed me the most. She is the first person to shake an umpire's hand or tell a player on the other team they made a great play.
"It's those types of qualities that stick out above and beyond to me."
But while Konkel is a friendly and caring individual, the focus she brings with her in every sport is just as noteworthy. She doesn't take one play, one at-bat off.
The numbers she boasted on the softball field and the basketball court and the awards she garnered in both sports backed that up, too, and are why Konkel is the 2023 Effingham Daily News "Miss EDN," or Female Athlete of the Year.
"Emily has stood out to me from Day 1, not just because she towers over me," said Tipton in the email. "She is the type of athlete that can pick up any ball and play."
Konkel is still so much more than just an exceptional athlete with an exceptional attitude to match, though.
She has also battled through adversity, is receptive to the coaching she's received and has a work ethic that is second to none.
BATTLING THROUGH PAIN
Toward the tail end of the basketball season, Konkel suffered an injury that nearly cost her the rest of an already great campaign.
Konkel did return to action in the regional championship game against Mt. Carmel but did so at not near 100 percent.
The Lady Shoes then lost in the sectional semifinals against Pana, though a fully healthy Konkel may have changed that result.
Nonetheless, even with the injury, Konkel still averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She shot 36.3 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three-point range and 73.7 percent at the free-throw line. She earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team and was an Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team selection.
For what Konkel did on the basketball court, she did even more on the softball field — and did so without missing much time.
Through the first month of the season, countless games were postponed due to the weather. As a result, Konkel only missed one game.
"It was tough to sit out of practice. For a bit, I was hitting with my boot on and it stunk, but I was grateful for all the rainouts, which isn't something you usually say," Konkel said. "I'm glad Coach Tipton allowed me to return the way she did and just play."
That turned out to be a wise coaching decision in the long run.
Konkel finished her senior season with a .435 batting average, a .486 on-base percentage, a .619 slugging percentage and a 1.106 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She scored 32 times, drove in 28 runs, had three doubles and seven triples and earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Second Team.
THANKFUL FOR HER COACHES
Though Konkel is grateful for what each sport brought to the table, she is just as appreciative of the people guiding her along the way.
In basketball, Konkel had the pleasure of receiving advice from legendary coach Laurie Thompson, who has been the head coach or an assistant coach for a program that has had unparalleled success throughout her time on the sidelines.
Konkel doesn't take anything passed down from Thompson for granted.
"Mrs. T had a big influence on us," Konkel said. "For starters, she would do anything for us. She got us Jimmy John's before games and all the good stuff, but if you ever need anything, Mrs. T would be the one to get it and I appreciate that she pushes us hard in practice because it paid off in the games."
Likewise, the same could be said for Tipton and former Teutopolis head volleyball coach Tim Mills, both of whom Konkel has an immense amount of respect for; Konkel played for Tipton for all three years of her high school — her freshman year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and played for Mills for three of her four years. Mills retired after Konkel's junior year and Jim Dietz coached her for her senior year.
"Coach Tipton is someone I can always look up to," Konkel said. "I feel like she's always trying to do something to help us get better at softball and life lessons in general. I appreciate her tips and tricks and the stuff she taught us outside of softball."
"Coach Mills always saw potential in me and I appreciate that he let me play throughout my high school career; he worked me hard because I was so new to the sport," she added.
HARD WORK PAYS OFF
Konkel will continue playing softball in college at Eastern Illinois University.
The Panthers just won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the first time this past season, leaving Konkel excited about what's to come and if she can help the program reach a second-straight NCAA Tournament.
"I'm excited and it's going to be something that we can build on and that makes it even more exciting to come to a program like that," Konkel said. "I love Coach [Tara] Archibald; she's very down-to-earth and positive. I'm looking forward to going up to Eastern and playing."
Konkel said softball has always been the sport she's gravitated to and, thus, the sport she's worked the hardest to excel at.
"I started tee ball when I was four and it's always been my favorite," Konkel said. "It was something I was always more competitive in and it's less stressful than some other sports."
The work doesn't end once her final high school game is completed, either.
From June to the end of July, Konkel plays with her summer team — Midland Magic — nearly every weekend across the Midwest.
Overall, there is truly no summer break for Konkel. She doesn't seem to mind, though; playing with Midland Magic only makes her better.
She thanked head coach Dan Niebrugge and Dale Shelton, the manager of the program, for that.
"I face a lot tougher pitching and Dan is always telling us what we can do better but not reflecting on the negatives all the time. He's always helping us to grow as a player," Konkel said. "I also want to give credit to Dale. He was always willing to help us and comes to Effingham weekly to hit with us. Both of them combined; they've done a good job teaching us how to get recruited, helping us get recruited, and preparing us."
The exposure Konkel receives from playing during the summer isn't the only reason for where she is currently, though.
Tipton said being a multi-sport athlete also plays a role in keeping her focused and busy.
After all, she's seen that firsthand.
"Emily is exceptionally gifted in that regard but doesn't act that way; she puts her time in and works hard at her sports. There were many times when Emily was in basketball season and I would see her and her dad's car at the hitting shed, getting some hitting practice in," said Tipton in the email. "That is what it takes to be a next-level athlete — someone that is going to put the time and effort in and to go that extra mile.
"That is Emily."
