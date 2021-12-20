Marietta College's Micaela Bradley of Greenup, Illinois, is one of 16 students who are volunteering at one or more of three college football games this winter.
Bradley, who is majoring in Sport Management, is assisting with a variety of responsibilities during the days leading up to the game and will be part of the game-day experience at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Bradley is a graduate of Cumberland High School.
"The sports industry requires industry experience for entry-level employees. Sure, many programs require internships," said Rick Smith, Associate Professor of Sport Management. "But what makes Marietta College stand out? It's these job shadow experiences that many, many other schools are not doing in the way that we structure the experience to balance hands-on work with meaningful professional networking and learning on-site."
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College opened its doors in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation's best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution's rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.
