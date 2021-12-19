The rise of Altamont senior Ella Ruffner was meteoric.
From Ruffner’s junior season to her senior season, her numbers improved drastically, as did her confidence. She had 34 digs, seven blocks, six assists, and 70 kills during the abbreviated 2021 spring campaign and increased those by leaps and bounds during the fall.
“I’ve watched Ella since fourth grade,” Altamont head coach Mindie McManaway said. “I coached her from fourth to eighth. I was not her coach her freshman, sophomore, or junior year, but I was in the gym, watching her improve, watching her grow into her body. During her freshman year, I wouldn’t have guessed she would have been the player she was today.
“She continued to work hard. The determination didn’t come super easy or just right off the bat with her, but she saw that she could do it. So, getting into the gym, getting stronger, getting her vertical helped immensely. She has come such a long way.”
Ruffner earned the 2021 Effingham Daily News Most Improved Player of the Year award, thanks to a season that featured her ending it with 351 digs, 29 blocks, 35 assists, and 251 kills.
To her, though, that surge can be credited to two things.
One was how much and where she played.
“I think working in the spring and then going straight to summer stuff and then into the fall season; I think I was able to keep all of my skills intact and be ready for this year,” Ruffner said. “I played toward the end of the year on the right side in the front row, and then this year, I played all the way around, so that’s why I think my stats went up.
“I worked hard during the summer, and I put a lot of work in in the gym.”
The other was the other familiar faces alongside her.
McManaway said that playing Ruffner on the outside and having Ellie McManway set her was the perfect recipe.
“It helped a lot,” Ruffner said. “Since fourth grade, I’ve worked with Ellie, and we’re best friends, so the on and off chemistry we have on the court works well together.”
“How I started her in the rotation led her to have more kills,” Mindie added. “I had Ellie setting her a majority of the time so that she could have that capability of getting more kills, and the power behind her is phenomenal.”
However, those familiar faces didn’t only translate to an excellent senior campaign. They also helped her earn a spot on the National Trail Conference first team and a chance to play in college — something that Ruffner never dreamed about when she first came into high school.
“I didn’t think about playing in college until Ellie told me to, and so then, I really started to look into it, and here I am,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner will further her volleyball career in the fall at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.
