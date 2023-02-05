Five minutes and 27 seconds were left on the clock in the first quarter of a girls basketball game between Newton and Teutopolis in mid-December.
Lady Eagles’ senior Alexis Hetzer received a pass from Camryn Martin and was looking to score over Lady Shoes senior Emily Konkel.
As Hetzer caught the ball in mid-air and landed, she came down oddly and didn’t get back up.
Hetzer would soon discover that she had dislocated her entire knee, ultimately ending her basketball and athletic careers.
“It was a blow,” Newton head coach Brad Harris said. “Alexis was known for falling a lot, but she always hopped right back up, and she fell that night and didn’t hop back up. We heard the scream, and we knew it wasn’t good.
“It took the wind out of us.”
“I was in the game and at a spot where I usually make my shots,” Hetzer continued. “The pass was coming, and I said, ‘This is my spot. I’m going to make it,’ and when I jumped up, I immediately felt something was wrong and fell. At first, I didn’t think much of it; I thought I was going to limp over and sit on the bench for the rest of the game, and then when I looked at my knee, I realized something was pretty serious.
“Kari (Nohren) then came over and told my mom they had to transport me to the hospital.”
However, at that moment, Hetzer didn’t want to go to the hospital; she wanted to stay with her teammates and watch the end of the game.
That same mindset has changed, either.
Hetzer continues to be a team player to this day, even though she can’t physically play, doing it all while smiling.
“I was pretty upset at first, but I knew it could have been worse,” Hetzer said. “I was just thankful it wasn’t worse than what it was.”
Harris commended that attitude, although it isn’t anything new to him, as he has seen Hetzer grow throughout her time with the basketball team through the ups and downs.
“I’m so impressed with her attitude. She struggled some as a freshman, but she stuck with it,” Harris said. “She worked to get stronger and became the leader of the team. She started to come through in December and started to get comfortable in that position, and then that’s when she had the knee injury, which turned her world upside down.”
Overall, Hetzer was a two-year starter for Harris’ team.
She was also the only senior on the Lady Eagles’ roster, which made Harris uneasy but also left him with a decision to make about what to do for Hetzer for senior night.
The choice ended up being to have her score the first two points of the game for Newton against Casey-Westfield on Thursday evening.
“I met (Casey-Westfield’s coaches) when they first arrived and told them about the situation,” Harris said. “We then talked to the officials, and everybody was OK with it, so we appreciate Casey allowing us that opportunity.”
Tami Hetzer, Alexis’ mother, had no idea about the plan, but she caught on rather quickly.
“I didn’t know they were doing this. We were excited, but we knew something was up when (Alexis) came out dressed because she’s never dressed since she’s been injured,” Tami said. “So, I told my sister, who was with me, so she made sure she had her phone ready to take pictures and videos.”
The Warriors opened the game with the first two points before Hetzer received a pass from Elley Bennett and converted a layup with 7:44 on the clock.
Hetzer had a wide smile on her face as she exited the game to hugs from her teammates and coaches and the student section applauding her.
“It was a good feeling. I’m glad I got the opportunity, but I was nervous I was going to miss,” Hetzer joked.
Newton ended up winning the game, but Hetzer would have won regardless, as she finished her high school athletic career with something more memorable than the pain she felt on that December night.
