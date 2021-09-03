Newton’s offense clicked Friday with Ben Meinhart leading the way.
The speedy senior wide receiver led the Eagles to a 50-6 victory over Sullivan, hauling in five receptions for 91 yards, scoring three touchdowns, and adding a punt return for a score to start the game.
“Paris is a really good team,” said Meinhart of the Tigers, who they played last week. “I think we came out more relaxed tonight. Our quarterback (Mason) Mulvey even told me he was more relaxed throwing the ball and everything seemed to go a lot smoother tonight.”
After holding Sullivan to just four plays on their opening drive, Meinhart took the punt back from 35 yards out to put the Eagles on the board first.
“I think after last week, we wanted to make sure our offense was clicking,” Newton head coach Jason Fulton said. “I was real proud of what Coach Halsey was able to put in and accomplish.
“Then there’s (Ben) Meinhart, who’s awesome at everything he does. He was really good tonight, too.”
Newton then made it 14-0 on an Issac Flowers five-yard touchdown run that was set up by an Austin Moore block on Sullivan’s Hayden Moody that allowed Meinhart to rush for a significant gain.
“Austin Moore came to play tonight,” Fulton said. “He had a big pick and was hitting people. He’s a really good safety. He owns that position right now.”
Flowers, a sophomore running back, had nine carries for 130 yards, while fellow sophomore Meyer Tarr had five carries for 27 yards.
“You don’t even think about them as sophomores,” Fulton said. These guys are coming back. Flowers and Tarr, they’re a load. My gosh, they’re going to be a load for the next couple of years. We’re playing with a great senior group, but our future is very bright for us as well.”
Newton eventually took a 36-6 lead into halftime before increasing the lead to 50-6 midway through the third quarter.
“The large part of that goes to the coaching staff in creating plays. I can use my skills to get open and get the ball,” Meinhart said. “I’d give that to the coaching. The O-line has been playing well. Without that, you can’t get passes off.”
Fulton, however, thinks otherwise.
“I’m just really disappointed that Steve and Dawn Meinhart didn’t have more boys,” Fulton laughed. “I feel like the pressure is on them to provide us more. He (Ben) is special. His brother, Nate, who played for us, was one of the best football players we’ve had. Ben is right there with him.”
