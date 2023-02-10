Some things never change.
The Teutopolis Junior High School boys basketball team advancing to the state tournament is one of those things.
The Wooden Shoes defeated Toledo (Cumberland), 55-27, at Paris (Mayo) Middle School to advance to the state tournament.
"We played them before and the first time we played them, we overwhelmed them right out of the gates," head coach Kent Niebrugge said.
Overall, Niebrugge would best describe his team as one with a lot of players that share similar positions.
"I have a lot of guys that you would consider power forwards and centers and post players, and I've had to find ways to be able to play multiple big guys on the floor at the same time," Niebrugge said.
That size should benefit Teutopolis in its quest for a fourth state championship.
That road starts against East St. Louis (Lincoln) in the first round today at Tolono (Unity) High School at 11:30 a.m.
"I've gotten a few reports on them," Niebrugge said. "I've been told they got two decent-sized guards, quick and athletic, and a big that is quick and athletic. I heard they could put a lot of pressure on you, and they can push the ball well. Sometimes, you feel you should slow a team like that down, but slowing it down isn't really what we do."
The winner between those two teams will then advance to the semifinals at 5 p.m., while the loser will play for third place on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Get to know each Teutopolis Wooden Shoes' player below, as each one answered four questions.
CALEB DETERS
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot considering the hard work and dedication I have put into this season. It would also be great to end my eighth-grade year with a state title."
KENDAL METTE
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Michael Jordan
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would be very special to me because it is hard to do."
CARSON CORNELL
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Michael Jordan
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean that the work our team put into playing paid off."
NOLAN SCHUMACHER
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Luka Doncic
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot because this is my last year at the junior high."
HAYDEN TEBBE
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Julius Erving
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"That we all did our part and everyone tried our hardest."
KARSON ZERRUSEN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Justin Fields
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Football
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Chicago Bears
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning a state championship would be great because we have worked hard during the season to improve ourselves."
JULIEN BLIM
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Soccer
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Argentina
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning a state championship to me would probably be the coolest thing I had ever done in my sports career as a kid."
AUSTIN HARTMAN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Jayson Tatum
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean we had the best season we could have."
TEAGAN PALS
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
LeBron James
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Illinois Fighting Illini
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Practice pays off."
GRANT ROEPKE
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Milwaukee Bucks
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would make me feel good because it would mean that we worked hard and played well together as a team."
HUNTER HILLE
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Dennis Rodman
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Track and Field
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Illinois men's basketball
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot to me, mostly knowing how far and how much better my team has come since the beginning of the year. Watching and learning from my teammates was one of the best things I have experienced; being around caring and supportive teammates and coaches couldn't make me happier. (Winning state) would be one of the happiest feats of my life."
ROSS BLOEMER
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Julio Rodriguez
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot and show that all our hard work paid off."
CARTER KINKELAAR
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Giannis Antetokoumnpo
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Bull Riding
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean that all our hard work has paid off and we had a good season."
AIDAN NIEMERG
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Kyrie Irving
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Chicago Cubs
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean all the work we have put in over the past two years paid off."
