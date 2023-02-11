Fourth-year Sacred Heart Junior High School head boys basketball coach Trent Jansen is about to embark on his second trip to the state tournament with the Shamrocks.
Sacred Heart defeated Carrollton St. John in the sectional round, 49-40. They are now 17-6 on the season.
"We watched their game film the night before we played them," said Jansen of Carrollton St. John. "We matched up pretty well but started very slow against them."
Sacred Heart will play Mattoon St. John's today at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption (Central A&M) Middle School.
The winner of that game will then advance to the semifinals at 5 p.m. against either Peoria Heights (St. Thomas) or Springfield (Christ the King).
Jansen said that this group of Shamrocks is one of the most challenging but also one of the most rewarding, too.
"This group is the most fun group I've had out of these four years, and they're also the most challenging, but I like a good challenge," Jansen said. "We try to make sure they're in the right state of mind, and if they are, I think we'll do well at the state tournament."
Get to know each St. Anthony Bullpups player below, as each one answered four questions.
FREDDIE JANSEN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Freddie Freeman
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Los Angeles Dodgers
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would feel amazing, knowing how hard we have worked to get here."
OWEN SCHUETTE
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Michael Jordan
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot because of our team's hard work over the last few years."
WADE SHERROD
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Jayson Tatum
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning a state championship would be a great experience and a great way to end a season of hard work with my friends."
JACOB WARNER
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Luka Doncic
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot to our school and me."
MASON KAROLEWICZ
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Stephen Curry
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Chicago Cubs
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would be something I would remember my whole life."
NASH WERNSING
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Aaron Judge; Gavan Wernsing
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball; Track and Field
3) What is your favorite sports team?
New York Yankees; Kansas City Chiefs
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot. We were there last year and fell short; it would be good for our school and my team. Plus, my brother and sister don't have a state championship, and I would."
DAEGAN MOONEY
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
David Ortiz
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Indiana Pacers
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would be special because it would be the first time."
