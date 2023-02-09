John Hoene and the St. Anthony eighth-grade boys basketball team advanced to the state tournament after a thrilling overtime win over Assumption (Central A&M).
The Bullpups defeated the Raiders 42-40 on Monday night at Casey-Westfield to reach the elite eight.
"We went into the game knowing they were a really good team," Hoene said. "They had two ballplayers who were outstanding players and got us down 15 points, as we struggled in the first half. Start of the third quarter, we were down 15, and we just hung in there and made a little bit of a run, and from there, we played our game and brought it home."
St. Anthony enters the state tournament with a 17-9 record.
The Bullpups will play Champaign (St. Matthew) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. If they win that game, they will advance to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. All games are at Kankakee (Bishop McNamara) High School.
"Overall, we've had a really good season," Hoene said. "We've played a pretty tough schedule and had some guys where we were leading for most of the game, and we'd come down and couldn't hold the lead. That has a lot to do with maturing as a team because those games that we were losing, we're (now) starting to pull through at the end, so it's been a fulfilling season."
Hoene added that his team of 12 has been challenged all year but has risen to the occasion time and time again.
"They've come together as a team," Hoene said. "We had our struggles; I talked to them last night about how we've matured and come together as a team, and that's what it takes to get through the postseason. We've had two really good comeback wins, and that's because of our maturity."
Saturday will mark Hoene's fourth time appearing at the state tournament.
However, Hoene is also looking forward to how the team responds after reaching a goal they set out to do before the season started.
"What I'm looking forward to the most is the boys; this has been their goal all year. It's great to see it come to fruition for them," Hoene said. "We play a 3A, 4A schedule, and we are a 2A team. Playing Teutopolis, Effingham, Taylorville, Charleston, Mattoon, Mt. Zion, they all prepare us for the postseason."
Get to know each St. Anthony Bullpups player below, as each one answered four questions.
COLE ADAMS
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Ja Morant
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Golf
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Memphis Grizzlies
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It'd be cool. Our team doesn't quit; we came from behind at halftime in our last two games to win and get to this point."
GABE HUEBNER
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
LeBron James
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Swimming
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would be awesome and prove that hard work pays off."
DEREK HANN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Michael Jordan
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
New York Yankees
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"I would feel a sense of pride and accomplishment."
ERIC UTZ
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Michael Jordan
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning state would mean that I have pushed through the hard times of losing to finish on top. It would mean that I could make my coach and team proud. Most importantly, it would make memories to share with other people."
GABE LOOMAN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Shaquille O'Neal
2) What is your favorite sports team?
Los Angeles Lakers
3) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would show how far we've come as a team and would be a great way to end our eighth-grade season."
MILES WALDHOFF
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
LeBron James
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Track and Field
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Los Angeles Lakers, Illinois men's basketball, Chicago Bears
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean the world, as I have been dreaming of going to state in basketball since I was a little kid. It would also show all the hard work and determination that our team has put in this year."
HAYDEN BUSHUR
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Kobe Bryant
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Chicago Cubs
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Baseball
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"I want to win a state championship for head coach John Hoene; I want to get his first state title."
WILL BIERMAN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Zach LaVine
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Illinois Fighting Illini
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning a state championship would be a huge accomplishment. We have worked hard and have never given up on our goal."
GRAIDON WILHOUR
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Allen Iverson
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Track and Field
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Illinois men's basketball
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"I think it would be an awesome experience for all of us and something we will remember for the rest of our lives."
QUENTIN STEPHENS
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Devin Booker
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Baseball
3) What is your favorite sports team?
St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Phoenix Suns
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"It would mean a lot, especially since it is my last year in grade school."
ANDREW MEYER
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Stephen Curry
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Golf
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Golden State Warriors
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"Winning a state championship would be awesome; it would mean that all the hard work our team put in the season paid off."
MARCUS GEEN
1) Who is your favorite basketball player or athlete?
Shaquille O'Neal
2) What is your favorite sport other than basketball?
Swimming
3) What is your favorite sports team?
Chicago Bears
4) What would winning a state championship mean to you?
"That we came together as a team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.