EFFINGHAM — Track and field athletes from across the area qualified for the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) State Track Meet.
Below is a list of each athlete, what they are competing in and how they fared at their respective sectional.
GIRLS
Class 2A
Nora Trupiano, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Trupiano is ranked second in the eighth-grade pole vault. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 7-foot-9-inches. Trupiano also qualified in the eighth-grade 1600-meter run after a time of 5:58.87. She is ranked ninth heading into the weekend.
Aubrey Denning, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Denning is ranked third in the eighth-grade pole vault. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 7-foot-3-inches. Denning also qualified in the 400-meter dash after a time of 1:04.47. She is ranked sixth heading into the weekend.
Laila Hankins, Altamont
Hankins is ranked eighth in the eighth-grade pole vault. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a jump of 6-foot-9-inches.
Madelyn Gilmore, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Gilmore is ranked third in the seventh-grade discus. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a throw of 6-foot-9-inches.
Justyce Higgs, Altamont
Higgs is ranked third in the eighth-grade discus. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a throw of 88-foot-3-inches.
Ava Bushur, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Bushur is ranked sixth in the seventh-grade high jump. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 4-foot-7-inches Bushur also qualified in the long jump after a personal best jump of 14-foot-4.50-inches. She is ranked 16th heading into the weekend.
Sophia Emmerich, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Emmerich is ranked 14th in the eighth-grade high jump. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 4-foot-7-inches.
Reese Hoene, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Hoene is ranked fourth in the seventh-grade long jump. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 15-foot-4-inches. Hoene also qualified in the 100-meter dash after a time of 13.30 seconds, the 200-meter dash after a time of 26.93 seconds and the 400-meter dash after a time of 1:01.81. She is ranked first in the 100 and 200 and second in the 400 heading into the weekend.
Ava Harris, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Harris is ranked 14th in the seventh-grade long jump. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 14-foot-5-inches.
Ada Roberts, Altamont
Roberts is ranked 15th in the seventh-grade long jump. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 14-foot-5-inches.
Leslie Felmlee, Brownstown
Felmlee is ranked 12th in the eighth-grade long jump. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 14-foot-9.50-inches.
Kendra Hayes, Stewardson-Strasburg
Hayes is ranked 17th in the eighth-grade long jump. She finished fourth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 14-foot-7-inches. Hayes also qualified in the 400-meter dash after a personal best time of 1:04.36. She is ranked fifth heading into the weekend.
Alexa Wagner, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Wagner is ranked 12th in the seventh-grade 100-meter dash. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 14.01 seconds.
Addie Lauritzen, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Lauritzen is ranked 11th in the eighth-grade 200-meter dash. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 28.82 seconds.
Mila Zink, Louisville (North Clay)
Zink is ranked 14th in the seventh-grade 400-meter dash. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 1:06.96.
Mya Friese, Stewardson-Strasburg
Friese is ranked seventh in the eighth-grade 400-meter dash. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 1:04.52. Friese also qualified in the 800-meter run after a personal best time of 2:40.34. She is ranked eighth heading into the weekend.
Ella Nelson, Altamont
Nelson is ranked 11th in the eighth-grade 400-meter dash. She finished fourth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 1:05.99.
Edie Wittenberg, Stewardson-Strasburg
Wittenberg is ranked first in the seventh-grade 800-meter run. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 2:26.48.
Reagan Kuenstler, Altamont
Kuenstler is ranked fourth in the seventh-grade 800-meter run. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 2:36.09.
Emeline Wines, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Wines is ranked 10th in the seventh-grade 800-meter run. She finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:41.79.
Addie Porter, Stewardson-Strasburg
Porter is ranked fourth in the eighth-grade 800-meter run. She won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:37.77.
Nora Niebrugge, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Niebrugge is ranked 15th in the seventh-grade 1600-meter run. She finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 5:57.33.
BOYS
Class 2A
Michael Fearday, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Fearday is ranked third in the seventh-grade pole vault. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after jumping eight feet.
Kaiden Wolff, Altamont
Wolff is ranked fourth in the eighth-grade pole vault. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 9-foot-3-inches.
Cooper McManaway, Altamont
McManaway is ranked fourth in the seventh-grade shot put. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a throw of 39-foot-8-inches. McManaway also qualified in the 400-meter dash after a time of 56.78 seconds, the 800-meter run after a time of 2:16.34 and the 1600-meter run after a personal best time of 5:04.57. He is ranked first in all three heading into the weekend.
Eric Utz, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Utz is ranked 10th in the eighth-grade shot put. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after throwing 41 feet. Utz also qualified in the discus after a throw of 127-foot-1-inch. He is ranked 11th heading into the weekend.
Slade Rauch, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Rauch is ranked second in the seventh-grade discus. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best throw of 116-foot-7-inches. Rauch also qualified in the 100-meter dash after a time of 12.87 seconds and the 200-meter dash after a time of 26.61 seconds. He is ranked fifth in the 100 and ninth in the 200 heading into the weekend.
Nate Lurkins, Altamont
Lurkins is ranked 15th in the seventh-grade discus. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best throw of 100-foot-6-inches.
Liam Collins, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Collins is ranked 18th in the eighth-grade discus. He finished sixth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best throw of 115-foot-8-inches.
Blake Verdeyen, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Verdeyen is ranked eighth in the seventh-grade high jump. He finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 5-foot-1-inch.
William Vonderheide, Stewardson-Strasburg
Vonderheide is ranked 12th in the eighth-grade high jump. He finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 5-foot-4-inches.
Hayden Bridges, Altamont
Bridges is ranked 18th in the eighth-grade high jump. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a leap of 5-foot-4-inches.
Curtis Tingley, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Tingley is ranked 15th in the seventh-grade long jump. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 16-foot-1.50-inches.
Carter Dilley, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Dilley is ranked 21st in the eighth-grade long jump. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best jump of 16-foot-1.50-inches.
Eli Hiatt, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Hiatt is ranked second in the eighth-grade 110-meter hurdles. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 16.67 seconds. Hiatt also qualified in the 400-meter dash after a personal best time of 56.78 seconds. He is ranked ninth heading into the weekend.
Remington Howell, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Howell is ranked eighth in the eighth-grade 110-meter hurdles. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 17.15 seconds.
Connor Storm, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Storm is ranked 11th in the seventh-grade 400-meter dash. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 1:01.37.
Camden Bloemer, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Bloemer is ranked sixth in the seventh-grade 800-meter run. He finished second on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:28.36. Bloemer also qualified in the 1600-meter run after a time of 5:22.07. He is ranked 12th heading into the weekend.
Ben Hille, Stewardson-Strasburg
Hille is ranked 10th in the seventh-grade 800-meter run. He finished third on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:28.70.
Isaac Fallert, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Fallert is ranked first in the eighth-grade 800-meter run. He won on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:12.81.
Griffin Vaughn, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
Vaughn is ranked ninth in the eighth-grade 800-meter run. He finished fourth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 2:18.32. Vaughn also qualified in the 1600-meter run after a personal best time of 5:06.46. He is ranked fifth heading into the weekend.
Charlie Bierman, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Bierman is ranked 17th in the seventh-grade 1600-meter run. He finished fourth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a time of 5:27.22.
Will Bierman, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Bierman is ranked sixth in the eighth-grade 1600-meter run. He finished fourth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 5:06.79.
Graidon Wilhour, Effingham (St. Anthony)
Wilhour is ranked ninth in the eighth-grade 1600-meter run. He finished fifth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 5:10.30.
Jack Wilhour, Brownstown
Wilhour is ranked ninth in the eighth-grade 1600-meter run. He finished sixth on Saturday at St. Anthony after a personal best time of 5:10.62.
RELAYS
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Bushur, Hannah Phillips, Rachel Emmerich and Wagner) qualified in the seventh-grade girls 4x100-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked fifth heading into the weekend.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Parker Duncan, Brady Wallin, William Eldred and Hille) and Effingham (St. Anthony) (Andrew Wagner, Benjamin McDonald, Brayden Baudier and Tingley) qualified in the seventh-grade boys 4x100-meter relay. Stewardson-Strasburg is ranked eighth and Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked 10th heading into the weekend.
Brownstown (Chloe Counts-Austin, Ella Morrison, Danika Ramsey and Felmlee) qualified in the eighth-grade girls 4x100-meter relay. Brownstown is ranked 14th heading into the weekend.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City (Howell, Porter Lilly, Rauch and Dilley) and Altamont (Mason Thompson, Larson Burns, Bridges and Aiden Rosales) qualified in the eighth-grade boys 4x100-meter relay. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City is ranked seventh and Altamont is ranked 19th heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Claire Kinkelaar, Sylvie Schumacher, Maggie Brent and Tesa Ludwig) qualified in the seventh-grade girls 4x200-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked 10th heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Mason Storm, Verdeyen, Fearday and Connor Storm) qualified in the seventh-grade boys 4x200-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked 13th heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Denning, Emmerich, Wines and Lauritzen), Altamont (Kennedi Schultz, Roberts, Nelson and Alyssa Ruholl) and Stewardson-Strasburg (Hayes, Colby McCormick, Wittenberg and Friese) qualified in the eighth-grade girls 4x200-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked second, Altamont is ranked fifth and Stewardson-Strasburg is ranked 10th heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Hiatt, Keegan Overbeck, Wilhour and Fallert) qualified in the eighth-grade boys 4x200-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked 17th heading into the weekend.
Altamont (Ruholl, Becca Swank, Lilly Burrow and Baleigh Starnes) qualified in the seventh-grade girls 4x400-meter relay. Altamont is ranked 11th heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Mason Storm, Verdeyen, Bloemer and Connor Storm) qualified in the seventh-grade boys 4x400-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked third heading into the weekend.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Hayes, Sienna Bostedo, Wittenberg and Friese) and Effingham (St. Anthony) (Lauritzen, Brooklyn Phillips, Trupiano and Denning) qualified in the eighth-grade girls 4x200-meter relay. Stewardson-Strasburg is ranked third and Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked fifth heading into the weekend.
Effingham (St. Anthony) (Hiatt, Bierman, Wilhour and Fallert) and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City (Howell, Hayden Sarver, Lilly and Dilley) qualified in the eighth-grade boys 4x400-meter relay. Effingham (St. Anthony) is ranked ninth and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City is ranked 13th heading into the weekend.
