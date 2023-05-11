EFFINGHAM — Fans arrived in droves.
Effingham head coach Curran McNeely noted that the spectators were parked and ready to go for Game 1 of the Effingham City Series at 10:30 a.m. and — for the most part — they were not disappointed.
Behind Missouri pledge Josh McDevitt, Effingham defeated crosstown rival St. Anthony, 8-1, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Paul Smith Field.
"It's awesome," McDevitt said. "This is the game that we look forward to the most. These three days are the most fun three days of the year. The atmosphere is unlike anything we've ever been a part of and I don't think a lot of high schools in this area or the state get to experience this."
McDevitt was brilliant once again under the lights, throwing six innings and allowing two hits, one run and two walks with 12 strikeouts. Last year, in the same game, he allowed two hits and no runs with two walks to six strikeouts over seven innings.
But while McDevitt was excellent, St. Anthony did strike first, scoring in the top of the fourth.
Aiden Lauritzen drew a walk before Brock Jansen followed two batters later with a walk of his own.
Both runners then moved up one station after a groundout before Lauritzen scored on a fielder's choice.
Effingham, though, responded significantly in the bottom half of the frame — all with two outs.
Colten Webb led off the rally with a single before advancing to third and later scoring after an RBI single by Evan Waymoth.
Kaiden Nichols then drew a walk to load the bases before Spencer Fox drew a bases-loaded free pass to give the Hearts a 2-1 lead.
Kaden Koeberlein then followed that with the fifth walk of the frame to make it 3-1 and Jack Harper opened the game even further after an RBI double to make it 6-1.
Effingham then followed that with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to equal the final tally.
The Hearts have now won seven games in a row and McDevitt, along with McNeely, know that the team's true potential is limitless.
"We had a pretty bad start to the year," McDevitt said. "It felt like no matter what we did, we couldn't get any wins, but we've turned it around in the last few weeks. We come out here every day with a brand-new focus and determination. It's a good time to get hot."
"You need to peak right now," Effingham head coach Curran McNeely added. "We have one more week and you want to be playing your best baseball right now. We want to get on a roll late and I feel like everything is starting to click for us right now."
