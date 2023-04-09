MAHOMET — Radar guns were raised, aiming right at the pitching mound at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
On one side of the ledger was Effingham standout Josh McDevitt — a Missouri signee. On the other side was Blake Wolters — an Arizona pledge.
Wolters was sitting around 95 miles per hour on his fastball and even hit 99 miles per hour, while McDevitt hovered around 92-94 on a consistent basis and recorded a 96-mile-per-hour fastball on the gun.
Though McDevitt threw pitches three miles per hour slower, he ended up besting Wolters in the long run.
Effingham won the first game of an Apollo Conference doubleheader, 2-0, behind McDevitt’s brilliance on the bump.
“Super excited for this game. It was like a City Series atmosphere,” McDevitt said. “A ton of people were here and emotions were high. We knew Mahomet was really good, but we prepared this week, weren’t scared of them and came out here and competed.”
The Flaming Hearts (5-6, 1-2 Apollo) scored both runs in the second and third frames.
The first run came after an errant throw to third led to Camden Raddatz crossing the plate while Jack Harper plated Kaiden Nichols in the following inning to make the final.
“When I watch somebody throw two sliders or two off-speed (pitches), I often think they’re working the count backward, giving you a good clue on what pitch is coming,” said Harper of his at-bat that led to Effingham’s second run. “I thought fastball was coming after two sliders, so I was ready for it and it was there and I didn’t miss it.”
Harper ended the day with two of his team’s three hits. Raddatz had the other.
Ultimately, that was all McDevitt needed, too.
The hurler tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five walks and striking out 13 batters. He exited the game when he reached his limit of 105 pitches.
However, the key statistic highlighted on his stat line was the zero hits he allowed.
“I just tried to mix up my pitches,” McDevitt said. “I feel like I was throwing strikes for the most part, so I just tried to keep them off-balance.”
McDevitt would be remiss without mentioning the defense behind him, too.
“All the credit to the defense,” McDevitt said. “I felt like I didn’t have to go out and strike everybody out; I could put the ball in play and they’d make the plays for me and that’s what they did.”
One such defender of note was McDevitt’s catcher, Myles Maxedon.
Maxedon has played with McDevitt since they were little, building a strong camaraderie in the process.
“Josh and I have been pitching and catching for a long time — we go way back,” Maxedon said. “I know what he has, where he likes to go and what he likes to do on certain counts, so working together comes naturally now.”
GAME 2
Unlike the first game, the second didn’t go in Effingham’s direction.
The Flaming Hearts fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 11-0.
Blake Wolters hit a pair of home runs in the game and finished with three hits and five RBIs. Tyson Finch had two hits, including one double. Alex McHale added one double and Mateo Casillas, Carter Johnson and Finn Randolph had hits, too.
Alec Bergman shut down the Flaming Hearts hitters, pitching four innings and allowing one hit and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Camden Raddatz had the lone hit for Effingham (5-7, 1-3 Apollo).
