Before the season, Effingham head baseball coach Curran McNeely asked Myles Maxedon if he would be willing to change positions.
Maxedon, a catcher and infielder, obliged — a decision that ended up working for himself and the team in the long run. Maxedon was key in the Hearts’ 4-2 win over Newton Monday night, scoring one run and driving in a pair.
“Myles played great,” McNeely said. “We talked to him two weeks ago, and he was outside looking in, waiting for an opportunity and trying to find a space for him. He’s a catcher and infielder, and right now are infield crew is pretty good, and they handle the bat. We asked him if he would be willing to step up and take some time in the outfield, and he said, ‘Yes,’ and I’m glad that he did because he can handle the bat.”
Maxedon went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to go along with the two RBIs and one run. His run proved to be the biggest of the game, too.
With the game tied 2-2 heading into the sixth inning, Maxedon started the frame with a one-out base hit to right field.
Then, with Brayden Pals at the plate, Maxedon stole second base after Pals struck out to move a runner into scoring position with two away.
Kaden Nichols then added a base hit that pushed Maxedon to third before Maxedon gave the Hearts a 3-2 lead after scoring on a wild pitch. Maxedon responded after the go-ahead score by holding both of his arms out wide after the slide, signaling that he was safe.
But the work was far from finished.
Effingham still needed to hold onto its one-run lead, which they did, thanks largely to a stout pitching performance from Gauge Massey and Pals.
Massey started the game, going 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one hit — a two-run home run to Issac Flowers — zero earned runs, four walks, and struck out four.
“It was a great job all around. Gauge threw well and kept us in the ballgame,” McNeely said. “He gave up that one home run, but the big philosophy with us is how quickly you can shut the floodgates, and he gave up that one shot, and after that, he handled his business.”
Pals then came in with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out Flowers with runners on first and second.
Overall, the Lake Land College baseball commit allowed just one baserunner in his 2 1/3 innings pitched.
“I came in feeling good; I was excited about this game,” Pals said. “I always love throwing here, and I came in and felt good; fastball was really good today, and I stuck with it.”
Pals ended up striking out five Eagles and walking one.
“He’s done it twice now. He went an inning and two-thirds last Thursday and bridged that gap for us,” McNeely said. “When he comes in, he fills up the zone, and it’s hard to take a guy out of the game when he’s rolling like that. We were hoping to get a couple more guys on the mound today, but as well as he threw, it’s hard to take him off.”
Both Massey and Pals benefited from quality defense behind them, too.
First baseman Max Hardiek was one bright spot for the Hearts, ending a pair of frames by catching foul-outs. The first came in the bottom of the second after Hardiek ranged to his left near the visiting bullpen. The second came at the end of the game when Hardiek dove and caught the ball in foul territory to preserve the first win of the season for the guests.
“He’s been a big surprise, but he’s worked so hard,” McNeely said. “He played third base for us last year, and he was willing to make that change because we had some younger guys who were a little more versatile and agile. You wouldn’t know if you saw the catch he just made, but he’s a prototypical left-side of the infield guy, but he’s worked his butt off, and I’m super proud.”
Effingham ended the game with seven hits and one error, while Newton’s lone hit came off the bat of Flowers.
“Isaac had a great at-bat; great approach,” Eagles’ head coach Jason Fulton said. “He jumped on the ball early in the count and put a good swing on it. He’s got a lot of pop; being a sophomore, he definitely brings a big punch, so he’s got a lot more of those in him over the next three years, so we’re excited about that for him.”
Carder Reich started for Newton on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings and giving up three hits and one earned run while walking four and striking out six.
Mason Schafer took the loss for Newton, going 1 2/3 innings and giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out one batter.
Brandon Einhorn then followed Schafer, pitching 2/3 of an inning and allowing no hits or runs.
“I knew it would be a tough game,” McNeely said. “They returned a lot of guys that started for them last year, and they were a good ballclub last year. We faced the same kid last year; our approaches weren’t as good, but they were good enough to win. I thought our approaches today were much better than what they have been in the past. We still have to fix a few things in the box with runners on-base, but we’re getting there.”
UP NEXT
Effingham is supposed to play at Champaign Centennial Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while Newton is supposed to play at Altamont at 4:30. Both games are subject to change with the impending weather.
