Teutopolis boys were right with Breese Mater Dei at the Shelbyville 2A Sectional semi on Wednesday, trailing by just one point at the half. However, Mater Dei went on a big run and gave the Shoes their last dance of the year, 63-46.
Brock Deters gave Teutopolis their first lead of the game with the game’s first basket. He compounded the assault by scoring again for a 4-point Wooden Shoe lead.
However, Mater Dei’s Caleb Zurliene countered with a two, then was fouled and made both free throws for the game’s first tie, 4-4. Mitch Hardiek of T’town had a deuce for another T’town lead, then committed a foul. Grant Goebel made 1 foul as Mater Dei still trailed by one, 6-5.
Zurliene, the Knight’s leading scorer, followed with a deuce to post the first lead change, 7-6. T’town called time with 2:00 left in the 1st.
Out of the pause Zurliene buried a 3. Matt Deters responded with a two. Zach Napovanice answered for mater Dei. Brock Deters rang the bell from long distance and it was a 1-point game at the end of the 1st, 12-11 Mater Dei.
Teutopolis had the first score of the game and the first score of the 2nd quarter. Luke Ungrund knocked down a trey, making it two triples in a row for the Shoes and a 6-0 run and another lead change, 14-12.
Zurliene came through for Mater Dei for the second tie of the game, 14-14. The two teams then had a hack-attack, trading four fouls. Jacob Schadegg broke the spell with 3-pointer and another lead change, 17-14. Schadegg added a pair of free throws for a 5-point Knight lead, 19-14.
Teutopolis took a time-out with 4:00 left in the half. Brock Deters came out of the time-out and scored. Schadegg was on fire and dialed in again from long distance, giving him 8 straight Knight points and his own 8-2 run, 22-16.
Evan Wermert got on the board for the Shoes with a two, then Ungrund splashed a 3-pointer to make it a 1-point game again at the half, 22-21.
Things went sour real quick for the Shoes in the 3rd period. Mater Dei went on a 12-0 run. It started with Schadegg connecting again from artillery range, 25-21. Mitchell Haake finally scored for the Knights with a two. Haake then committed a foul, only to redeem himself with a triple, 30-21.
Goebel was fouled and made a free throw for a 10-point Knight lead, 31-21. He stayed in the spotlight by dropping a bomb from downtown halfway through the 3rd period, 34-21.
Goebel fouled, then the Shoe’s Ungrund lit the lamp from the other room and made it a 10-point game again, 34-24.
Zurliene re-emerged and scored for the Knights. He scored again for a the biggest lead of the game, 14 points, 38-24. Mater Dei fouled, then called time-out with less a minute in the 3rd. T’town scored.
Schadegg made a 2-pointer and the 4th quarter started with Mater Dei up 14, 40-26. Zurliene scored for a 16-point lead, 42-26. T’town tried to make a run. Evan Addis made a free throw, then Jordan Hardiek launched a three, 42-30.
Zurliene scored twice , before Ungrund sank another 3-pointer, 46-33. Schadegg was fouled and made both shots. Schadegg then put in a two for the largest lead of the game, 17 points, 50-33.
Ungrund answered with long distance field goal, 50-36. T’town called time with 4:00 to play. Max Niebrugge was fouled and made a free throw to cut the lead to 13, 50-37.
T’town started to foul. First Ungrund, then Niebrugge, then Mitch Hardiek, then Brock Deters. Finally, Mater Dei was in the bonus. Goebel made two free throws. Wermert fouled and Haake made a free throw.
Down by 16, Ungrund unleashed another triple for a 13-point deficit, 53-40. Zurliene made two free throws. Jordan Hardiek then sank a trey, getting the Shoe deficit down to 12 points, as close as they would get down the stretch, 55-43.
Zurliene got to the line again and made two. Haake got to the line and made two, 59-43. Wermert kept counting coup in a losing effort, burying a long bomb for the Shoes last score of the season, 59-46.
Zurliene was fouled and made both free throws. Schadegg was fouled and made both foul shots to cap the 17-point Mater Dei win, 63-46.
Zurliene led all scorers with 27 points on 9 buckets 91-3) and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line. Zurliene had 11 points in the 1st and 12 in the 4th.
Schadegg followed with 19 points on 5 buckets, including a trey hat trick and 6-of-6 at the foul line. Haake just missed a double-dip with 8 points (1-3), including 3-of-5 at the line.
Ungrund led T’town with 20 points on the strength of 6 triples and a deuce. He scored all of his points after the 1st period. Brock Deters was almost in double figures, scoring 9 points on 3 buckets (1-3). Deters scored 7 of his 9 in the 1st period and all 9 in the 1st half.
Mater Dei made 18 field goals with half a dozen treys for 42 points from the floor. Teutopolis made 17 field goals with ten triples for 44 points from the floor. T’town out-scored Mater Dei with buckets, thanks to all those 3s. Teutopolis had 30 points on 3s and just 14 points on 2s.
Free throws tipped the scales lopsided. Mater Dei shot 27 free throws (21-of-27)and T’town shot 6 (2-of-6), a 21-point edge for Mater Dei in a 17-point win.
Mater Dei was up by 14, 40-26 to start the 4th. They shot 17 free throws in the 4th and made 15 of 17. Mater Dei shot 77%, but the number of free throws was the difference.
Mater Dei (28-5) will play Alton Marquette (27-7) on Friday at 7 p.m. for the Shelbyville 2A Sectional Championship. Mater Dei beat Marquette at Mater Dei by 3 points in early January, 45-42.
Teutopolis 11-10-5-20--46
Mater Dei 12-10-18-23--63
T’town stats: Ungrund 20 (1-2, 6-3 pt FGs), B Deters 9 (3-2s, 1-3 pt FGs, J hardiek 6 (2-3 pt FGs), Wermert 5 (1-2, 1-3 pt FGs), M Hardiek 2 (FG), M Deters 2 (FG, 0/2 FTs), Addis 1 (1/2 FTs), Niebrugge 1 (1/2 FTs). Team FGs 17. 3-Pointers: 10 (Ungrund 6, J Hardiek 2, Wermert, B Deters). Team FTs 2-of-6.
Mater Dei stats: Zurliene 27 (8-2s, 1-3 pt FGs, 8/8 FTs), Schadegg 19 (2-2s, 3-3 pt FGs, 6/6 FTs), Haake 8 (1-2, 1-3 pt FGs, 3/5 FTs), Goebel 7 (1-3 pt FG, 4/6 FTs), Napovanice 2 (FG). Team FGs 18. 3-Pointers: 6 (Schadegg 3, Goebel, Zurliene, Haake). Team FTs 21-of-27.
