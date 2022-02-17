Four local grapplers advanced to the state wrestling meet – which began yesterday – at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Effingham’s Jon Perry and Cumberland’s Iysten Syfert, Colby Ryan, and Noah Carl all finished third at a Class 1A sectional at Vandalia last weekend to qualify for the tournament.
JON PERRY – EFFINGHAM
Perry defeated Roxana’s Braden Johnson to qualify for the state tournament for the third consecutive year.
The 152-pounder pinned Johnson in 83 seconds to advance.
Perry earned a bye in the first round of the sectional before falling to Cahokia’s Nick Deloach Jr. in a quarterfinal. Deloach Jr. pinned Perry in 4:21.
“I felt pretty prepared going into it,” Perry said. “We were winning 6-4, and I controlled the match there. He did the only thing he could have done, which was picking neutral. He was taller than me, and he picked me straight to my back, and I got stuck, and he ended up pinning me. That was kind of an upset there, but I knew that wasn’t the end of it.”
The loss to Deloach Jr. pushed Perry to the consolation side of the bracket, where he still had a chance to advance to the state tournament, with the only caveat being that he couldn’t lose.
Even with the pressure squarely on him, though, Perry didn’t budge.
After all, he’s been in this situation before.
“The main thing I was telling myself was that’s what happened to me the last two times I’ve gone,” Perry said. “So, it wasn’t a new place to be there; I knew I had done it before, and I knew I could do it again. I didn’t feel out of my comfort zone there.”
Perry ended up finishing the tournament 3-1. He defeated Carmi’s Caleb Siebers by pinfall in 1:06, Fairfield’s Jerek Keoughan by pinfall in 1:53, and Tolono Unity’s Braxton Manuel by pinfall in 1:22.
AS IT CURRENTLY STANDS
Perry lost his opening bout to Normal University’s Zachary Gross by an 8-3 decision.
Perry will now face McNamara’s Luke Christie in the consolation side of the bracket tomorrow.
Perry is currently 39-9.
IYSTEN SYFERT – CUMBERLAND
Syfert defeated Pittsfield’s Mason Davis, by injury time, in the consolation championship to qualify for the state tournament.
The 170-pounder advanced all the way to the semifinals before falling to Tolono Unity’s Kyus Root, by pinfall, in 6:35. Root ended up winning his bracket after a 14-0 major decision victory over Lawrenceville’s Brian Seed.
Overall, Syfert said he believes he wrestled well but felt like he left a lot on the table against Root.
“I wrestled well, but I didn’t do enough to win. I had too many little mistakes that cost me in the end because I was actually up 5-0 in the third period,” Syfert said. “I made one little slip and, just like that, tied it up. Then, in overtime, he ended up getting me on my back and pinning me.
“It was a very winnable match.”
Syfert ended up going 4-1 in his bracket. He defeated Metro East’s Chad Gray by pinfall in 2:17 and Benton’s Wyatt Upton by pinfall in 3:26 in his two winner’s bracket bouts before his final two consolation matches.
AS IT CURRENTLY STANDS
Syfert defeated IC Catholic’s Brandon Navarro in the first round by a 4-0 decision.
Syfert will now face Lena-Winslow’s Griffin Luke in a semifinal tomorrow.
Syfert is currently 43-7.
COLBY RYAN – CUMBERLAND
Ryan fell into the same scenario that his teammate before him had.
The 195-pounder was two wins away from a sectional championship but fell in the semifinals. Ryan lost to Fairfield’s Konnor Dagg by a 4-3 decision.
“I wrestled that Fairfield kid before. I beat him the last time I wrestled him,” Ryan said. “It was a close match, just like the last one. I knew coming in what he was going to try and do, but he got it off anyway and ended up getting that take-down with a couple of seconds left, so I was bummed out.
“We had a team meeting, and Ash [Edmonds] told us to keep our heads up and keep pushing.”
Ryan ended up going 4-1 in his bracket, defeating Sparta’s Cody Dickerson by pinfall in 1:45 and Taylorville’s William Blue by pinfall twice. His first pin over Blue came in 5:26, while his second came in 3:02.
Ryan is just in his second year as a wrestler and said that he was excited to know that he would be moving onto the state tournament.
“It means a lot. A lot of people put a lot of time and effort into helping me get better,” Ryan said. “All the coaches and the guys who come in and wrestle with us are alumni; a lot of people put in the time for me, and my parents put in a lot of time for me, so it’s good to repay them.”
AS IT CURRENTLY STANDS
Ryan defeated Macomb’s Ethan Ladd in the first round by a 4-2 decision.
Ryan will now face Coal City’s Ashton Harvey in a semifinal tomorrow.
Ryan is currently 42-6.
NOAH CARL – CUMBERLAND
Unlike his two prior teammates, Carl had a different means of advancing to state.
The 285-pounder won his opening match against Fairfield’s Trent Martin by pinfall in 4:34 before falling to Auburn’s Cole Edie to move him to the consolation side of the bracket.
However, even though he lost early, Carl didn’t let that affect him all that much, winning his next four bouts to advance. He defeated Hillsboro’s Ian Mallory, Mt. Zion’s Aiden Ledbetter, Roxana’s Justin Laws, and Carmi’s Titus Wood.
“I pinned my way out after I lost, which was pretty good because that saved a lot of time for me,” Carl said. “It let me stay at my best and not get tired or anything like that. Working back, in the ‘blood round’ of the semis, I had to win that to go to state. So, wrestling that match, I went out there, tried to be calm, and that’s hard when you’re in that kind of match.
“So, I tried to stay calm, and it just worked out for me. I think I was up about 5-2, and then I stuck him in the second period, so after that happened, I was pretty excited.”
AS IT CURRENTLY STANDS
Carl fell to Yorkville Christian’s Michael Esquivel in the first round by pinfall in 4:21.
Carl will now face Erie’s Elijah Friedrichsen on the consolation side of the bracket tomorrow.
Carl is currently 42-8.
