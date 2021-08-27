Cumberland head coach Lucas Watkins said the first two games of the season would be a good test for his Pirates squad, and they started just as he wanted.
The No. 9-ranked team came out on senior night, obliterating Shelbyville 51-28, buoyed by senior running back Galen Martinez’s four-touchdown performance.
“I was glad to see us respond after getting knocked in the teeth,” Watkins said of Shelbyville’s return for a touchdown that put them up 7-0. “The opening kickoff kind of punched us in the gut, but the response offensively was good.”
On their first offensive drive, Cumberland marched down the field and scored on a two-yard touchdown run by Martinez to equal the score.
Cumberland went on to take a 30-14 halftime lead and never looked back as the Pirates rode the back of Martinez.
“He was wonderful,” Watkins said of his senior running back, who amassed over 200 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving. “He did have a muffed punt. I have to talk about the negative stuff. He fumbled one too. But when he’s in the open field – he’s quick, he’s fast. He’s a strong runner. I thought he had a great game.”
However, Martinez couldn’t help but mention how his offensive linemen were the reason for his success.
“The linemen – I have to give hands to them,” he said. “They really helped out. Because if they didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have had the night that I did.”
From Watkins’ point of view, the offensive line’s performance was key to the Pirate’s success.
“The offensive line is good,” he said. “It’s the same five guys we had in the spring. Some are bigger kids; some are quicker kids. Our guards are quick. Our tackles and center are really good. They just have plenty of experience from last year, and it showed tonight.”
Watkins added that two of Shelbyville’s touchdowns were attributed to mistakes, one from a kickoff return and another as a result of a fumble deep in Ram’s territory. The other two touchdowns were the result of the Pirates getting younger guys some experience.
“At the end, we had some younger guys in,” he said. “We had some subs not our whole defense. But they picked on those guys.
“They’re well coached over there and we’re going to have another test next week against Tuscola,” he said. “That’s going to be a dogfight and a battle. I just hope to compete to the best of our ability. That’s what I tell the kids before the game. Play like its your last play and whatever the scoreboard reads then that’s fine.”
