TEUTOPOLIS — It's a marathon, not a sprint.
That's how the old adage goes and it fit well with the Teutopolis softball team following Wednesday's 3-1, 10-inning victory over Westville in a Class 2A regional semifinal at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field.
The Lady Shoes got the lead, relinquished it the next inning, but still managed to stave off everything the higher-seeded Lady Tigers threw at them to advance to a regional championship game on their home diamond.
Senior pitcher Courtney Gibson said it best afterward, too.
"This game really tested our team and our confidence," Gibson said. "Our hitting really came around and once the bats started going, it was fire."
The Lady Shoes ended the game with eight hits.
It took a while for that hitting to get going, though.
T-Town didn't notch their first hit of the game until the top of the third, ironically, the same frame they scored in, too.
After back-to-back strikeouts to start the frame, catcher Erin Althoff came through with a single.
Althoff was shaken up on the play, though, after taking an aggressive lead off first and sliding back into the bag, only to find herself on the ground in pain before being escorted from the game before returning in the following frame. Olivia Copple courtesy ran for Althoff after the injury and eventually scored after stealing second base, reaching third on an error and then trotting home after an RBI triple by Summer Wall that made it 1-0.
That lead was only brief, though.
In the bottom of the third, Westville freshman Laney Cook started the Lady Tigers' rally by reaching base after a Lady Shoes' error. Senior Ariel Clarkston then popped out for the second out of the inning before freshman Lilly Kiesel singled and sophomore Izzy Silva hit a double that plated Cook and pushed Kiesel to third.
Sophomore Lani Gondzur, however, grounded out to end the inning and keep the game tied.
Westville junior pitcher Abby Sabalaskey then retired the next seven batters after that and nine of the next 10 before first baseman Kaylee Niebrugge started the top of the seventh by reaching base after a Lady Tigers' error.
Outfielder Dani Sarchet then executed a perfect bunt after that to put runners on first and second with no outs, but Sabalaskey still managed to escape the jam, as she struck out Jordan Goeckner and Ella Wermert and got Olivia Hemmen to pop out to end the frame unscathed.
Nothing would then come of the next two innings after that until the top of the 10th when Althoff started the rally with a double on the first pitch she saw — a sight that pleased her head coach.
"Erin's been struggling a lot and she'd tell you the same thing, so we've been working on different things and trying to get her out of that funk. A lot of it's mental; she's got to come out and erase each at-bat and start fresh and I think she did that with that approach at the plate," Tipton said.
Wall then followed that double with a base hit of her own that scored Copple, the courtesy runner, before she moved up one base herself on an error.
"I was trying to get ahead because it was an under-pressure moment," said Wall on her go-ahead hit. "I was excited and my adrenaline was rushing."
Emily Konkel then hit a groundout before Malea Helmink did the same but advanced Wall to third in the process.
Niebrugge then added an ever-important insurance run on the board for the Shoes after that as she hit a ground ball to the right side of the field to make the final score.
"They're a tenacious and gritty team," Tipton said. "We got up and then they tied it up and they didn't let that bother them. In the past, we've got to the seventh inning where the pressure was on and we've fallen apart. So, it was really nice to see them keep their composure, keep their heads on straight, make plays, hit the ball and do what we need to do to get the win."
Gibson was one reason for that win.
Gibson threw 161 pitches, yielding nine hits to go along with the one unearned run with five walks and seven strikeouts. She did suffer a scare in the early stages of the game after a line drive hit her in the leg, forcing her to fall to the ground in pain.
The senior hopped right back up after some time, though.
"The injury, it kind of struck me by surprise," Gibson said. "I didn't have much time to react, but I re-composed myself, took that test pitch and I felt great, so I got back out there."
As for the other side of the circle, Sabalaskey threw 169 pitches, did not yield one walk and had 16 strikeouts.
Tipton knew what her team was bound to see, though.
"We knew going in that she would be a great pitcher," Tipton said. "We saw her last year in the first game of regionals, so we had already seen her once. We tried to crank the machine up and I pitched left-handed on the machine to try and give them a simulation of it coming out of the left-hand side of my hand. I don't know if that did it, but I think they just saw her more and more as the game went on and we've kind of been good hitters all year and that's what we're trying to do."
T-Town will now face top-seeded St. Anthony in a Cross Creek rematch on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a regional title up for grabs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.