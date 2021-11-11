Qualifying for state in swimming in Illinois is a task in itself.
There is only one class for every team.
Yet, for three St. Anthony swimmers, despite the odds stacked against them in a field with larger schools, they still managed to leave their mark.
Seniors Jules Harden and Alex Ciorna and freshman Cailey Dorris were all a part of a story they will never forget. The Bulldogs finished with 65 points at the Urbana sectional, good for seventh place out of 15 teams.
"It's really hard to qualify for state. It's harder to qualify for state than it is to qualify for YMCA Nationals," Ciorna said. "So, I think of it as a pretty big deal, especially in our school."
Altogether, St. Anthony had two of their three swimmers qualify in three different events. Harden advanced in two and Ciorna in one.
Dorris did not qualify but did contribute to the team's sectional tally after placing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. She earned seven points.
"That tells me that our hard work is paying off and that we can accomplish things as a team," said Dorris of her team's finish. "We can get better together."
Overall, when it comes to qualifying for state, the rule is simple.
Win.
Only one swimmer, or team, qualified for the state meet from each event Saturday, with the only exception being the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, where two advanced.
Ciorna won the 100-yard backstroke at 57:90, over one minute faster than her seed time of 58:87.
She then missed qualifying in the 200-yard individual medley, falling to Charleston's Angela Coe. Ciorna finished at 2:10.18. Coe finished at 2:01.72.
Regardless of the outcome, though, Ciorna is still eager to accomplish two things come Saturday.
"I think I have a good shot at making it to finals, so that's my goal and dropping time. Right now, I think I'm seeded like 20-something," Ciorna laughed. "But the times are close. I want to get to 55 seconds or 56 seconds."
Meanwhile, for Harden, she advanced in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Harden won with a time of 1:55.47, outlasting Champaign Central's Samantha Cook by two seconds. Cook finished at 1:57.60.
Then, in the 100-yard freestyle, Harden fell to Urbana University's Sally Ma by nearly two seconds.
However, even though she narrowly missed out on winning two events, Harden is still happy with what she helped her team accomplish — something she never thought would happen just five years ago.
A two-sport athlete growing up, Harden swam and played basketball.
But once the Richard E. Workman's Complex opened in 2016, that all changed. Harden began focusing on one sport, which proved to be a wise choice in the long run.
"They built this complex here and I did better at swimming. I started to enjoy it a lot more than basketball and basketball is a lot more frustrating, so I decided to swim fully," Harden said. "I like going all-in for something. I hated doing just half-way basketball, half-way swim, so I went all-in on swimming and I've enjoyed it since."
