EFFINGHAM — When it rains, it pours.
That's what St. Anthony head softball coach Makayla Taylor told junior Abbi Hatton before the Bulldogs' National Trail Conference Tournament championship game against South Central on Thursday at Evergreen Hollow Park.
That message worked, too.
Hatton hit her second home run in as many days against the Lady Cougars, as St. Anthony defeated South Central, 7-1, to lift a second-straight NTC trophy over their heads.
"She's doing a really good job. I like how she's up in the box and doing a good job adjusting to what she needs to see right now," Taylor said.
"I was confident going into today," Hatton added. "Coach asked if I was feeling it in the cages and I said, 'I felt good about today.'"
Hatton has felt just as good in the previous two games, as well, going 4-for-8 with five RBIs. The first game of that stretch came against Apollo Conference-leading Mt. Zion on the road; the second came in an NTC semifinal against Altamont.
But Hatton isn't the only one having a good time at the plate.
On Thursday, seven other players also recorded a hit — something Taylor acknowledged she hadn't seen very often.
"I don't think I've seen a full nine be able to hit in the lineup like we have. It's hard for me to place people in certain spots and I just like where I have everyone right now," she said.
Addie Wernsing finished with two hits and three RBIs. Lucy Fearday and Anna Faber joined her with two hits and Cameran Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, Sydney Kibler and Stacie Vonderheide each added one hit to the total for a team that has now won 12-straight games.
"I don't think anyone likes a loss and they got a taste of those back-to-back losses and they have a good head on their shoulders right now and constantly want to keep getting wins," Taylor said. "We're competing and that's what I want them to do."
What St. Anthony is also doing, though, is scoring runs in boatloads.
During the Bulldogs' winning streak, they are outscoring their opponents 143-21.
Thursday was no different, either.
At the start of the game, it looked like another run-rule victory was about to happen.
St. Anthony started the game by scoring six of its seven runs in the first two frames.
But, South Central weathered the storm, which head coach Ted Kerner noted he admires about his group.
"I told them after the game that one of my favorite things about this group is there is no quit," Kerner said. "We just could never get the big hit today — we had plenty of baserunners and opportunities in the second half of the game."
The Lady Cougars finished with eight hits. Kinlee Thompson, Ella Watwood and Amelia Montes had two of the eight, while Kaitlyn Swift and Jaylyn Michel provided the others.
Taegan Webster pitched for South Central.
Aside from the two shaky frames at the start, Kerner was happy with how Webster performed.
"Early in the game, she pitched behind too much," he said. "Besides that, once we got to the third, fourth inning, she settled down and wasn't pitching behind very much."
As for St. Anthony, Fearday allowed one walk and struck out seven batters over her seven innings of brilliance.
The Bulldogs improved to 16-3 with the victory, while the Lady Cougars fell to 19-8.
