CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ streak of NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearances will hit three consecutive years when the field is announced Sunday evening.
Unofficially four if you count the 202 tournament getting canceled because of COVID-19. The Illini would certainly have received an at-large bid that season, too.
But Illinois (20-12) will enter this year’s NCAA tournament without much fanfare. The Illini have lost three of their last four games, including Thursday night in the Big Ten tournament to Penn State, and six of 10 in the last month.
It’s an NCAA tournament résumé that’s light on high-level Quad I wins but at least free of any truly concerning Quad III or Quad IV losses. Illinois isn’t the only power conference team that will make the NCAA tournament field with a sub-.500 record in Quad I and Quad II games, but a 2-10 mark in the former is the worst since the 21-loss 2018-19 Illinois team went 3-12.
But ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi still has Illinois squarely in the NCAA tournament field. Trending down, perhaps, as a No. 9 seed, but still in and faced with a potential matchup with Arkansas and its lottery pick guards Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black. Then, No. 1 seed Houston is looming as a possible roadblock to the Sweet 16 appearance Illini fans have been clamoring for after second-round exits in each of the past two years.
So Illinois might be in, but the combination of a so-so résumé and its wild swings this season in performance and ensuing results hasn’t left Lunardi feeling exactly optimistic about what the Illini might accomplish once the NCAA tournament begins.
“You never know which Illinois team is going to show up, and more often than not it’s the Hyde,” Lunardi said. “I don’t like very much about their résumé or their play — particularly away from home — and they strike me as a team I’m not going to circle many times on my own bracket. If at all.”
So what has made Illinois an NCAA tournament lock? Wins against UCLA and Texas in the first month of the season, which remain the Illini’s only Quad I victories, stand out as two of the better wins in the country given what those teams ultimately became. And there’s just enough from a metrics standpoint that has Illinois ranked 26th in Sagarin, 30th in BPI, 34th in KenPom, 35th in the NET, 45th in Torvik and 46th in KPI to secure an at-large bid.
“Their metrics are probably better than their résumé, and they have enough good wins,” Lunardi said. “We’re not comparing them to Kansas and Alabama. We’re comparing them to Mississippi State and Auburn and Pittsburgh and Providence and Iowa. These are your classic middle seeds.”
Illinois was one of nine Big Ten teams Lunardi had in his bracket as of Friday. The most of any conference, albeit with seven of the nine a No. 7 seed or higher. That left just projected No. 1 Purdue and No. 4 Indiana among the top seeds.
“I would certainly not bet on this being the year their title drought ends,” Lunardi said of the Big Ten. Michigan State’s national championship in 2000 remains the last for the conference. “I think Purdue has been extraordinary, but peaked and probably now isn’t a short-lister for the national championship, although I still think it’s slightly better than 50-50 they’ll be the fourth No. 1 seed. There’s a lot to like about Indiana. I’m anxious to see their draw. I don’t think there’s any other realistic Final Four team in the Big Ten this year. As is often the case, it’s more quantity over quality at least in terms of the most elite teams in the field.”
