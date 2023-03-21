TOLEDO — The 30th Annual Boys Central Illinois All-Star Basketball Game will take place on Sunday night at Cumberland High School.
This game pits the best senior basketball players from the National Trail Conference and the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
Making up the NTC roster are Altamont's Avery Jahraus, Mason Robinson, Logan Cornett and Eric Kollmann; Neoga's Brady Reynolds and Quintin Richards; North Clay's Logan Fleener and Alex Boose; St. Elmo-Brownstown's Jarrett Pasley and Caleb Campbell; St. Anthony's Griffin Sehy; South Central's Ethan Watwood and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's Austin Wittenberg, Carter Chaney and Jordan Wittenberg.
The team is coached by St. Elmo-Brownstown's Greg Feezel and South Central's Blake Doehring.
As for the LPC, that roster is made-up of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Wyatt Hilligoss; Cerro Gordo-Bement's Konnor Waterhouse and Carson Brown; Cumberland's Maddox McElravy, Trevin Magee and Gavin Hendrix; Heritage's Julliyan Gray and Drew Williams; Lutheran's Jameer Campbell; Okaw Valley's Hudson Ruppert and Jace Rickey; Tri-County's Gaige Cox and Jacob Smith and Villa Grove's Bobby Francher and Peyton Smith.
That team will be coached by Cumberland's Justin Roedl.
The game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. with a three-point contest starting at 6:05 p.m.
Admission is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.