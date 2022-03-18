All the pieces are in place for the North Clay baseball team.
Pitching, power-hitting, contact-hitting, speed; name it and the Cardinals have it, leaving the team excited about what they can accomplish this year.
"You think about one last ride with this group of seniors, and we got a lot to be excited about with our younger kids, too, but whenever they're excited,” North Clay head coach John Frech said. “They show up ready to play, and coaching gets pretty easy. It's never been really hard; they always come through, work hard, and put in the extra time, and this senior group has done it for the past four years."
The Cardinals finished the 2021 fall campaign with a 26-1 record, ending the year with a National Trail Conference Tournament championship.
However, Frech knows that the spring season is different.
"What I've been preaching to them is fall and spring are separate,” Frech said. “We can sit here and say that we had a good fall, but everything changes in the spring. It's a new year, and everybody is an opponent — there's not one that sticks out.”
Even with the seasons changing, though, the production shouldn’t.
"From top-to-bottom, we're tough, Frech said. “We want tough at-bats, and if anybody was asking me to single out anybody in the lineup, you really can't because they're all tough outs. For that matter, we have two or three guys on the bench that can be tough outs, too; it's just that the guys on the field are pretty good."
During the fall, North Clay hit .357 with a .482 on-base percentage.
In its 27 games, the Cardinals also scored 264 runs — nearly 10 per game.
One stalwart of the lineup was junior Logan Fleener, who said he is looking forward to being a part of “a lot of hits” with this group.
"Looking forward to a lot of hits; the whole lineup, because we can all do it,” Fleener said. “So, just all of us feeding off each other; that's what I'm looking forward to the most."
The offense isn’t the only plus, though.
On the mound, Frech has the luxury of having a pair of arms that can cause problems.
Reigning NTC Most Valuable Player Donnie Zimmerman and Carson Burkett will be Frech’s two best arms, but he isn’t calling either the best option. Instead, he believes they both hold the role as the team's ace.
"I call them 1A, 1B, and they don't have that title all the time,” Frech said. “It's whosever going is the next guy up; I wouldn't tag either as the No. 1.
"They know their roles, and they know their jobs. They both feel like they're No. 1s, and they should, but there's nothing really to it. They kind of handle business."
Zimmerman was 6-0 with a microscopic 0.95 earned run average during the fall but said he couldn’t achieve what he did without his defense behind him.
"I think I did good, but without my defense, there was no way I would have been able to do what I did. I was comfortable letting the ball be hit; put it in play, and I knew my defense would get outs,” Zimmerman said.
Even with all the pieces to the puzzle at his fingertips, Frech and the team all understand that the end goal won't be easy, which is also why the schedule is as grueling as it is.
"We've toughened up the schedule on purpose, to get ready for this season because this has been our season since we were little,” Fleener said. “We've been planning on this, waiting on this forever. Toughen it up for that big title; that's what we're going for and can't wait for it."
The Cardinals opened up the season Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Lawrenceville and continued their season in the Metro East Classic Friday against Class 3A Benet Academy and Class 2A Pleasant Plains.
