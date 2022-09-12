All three local teams struggled to find their stride at the 30th Annual Crossroads Classic Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg finished with one win, earning a spot in the Silver Flight, while Teutopolis and Effingham competed in the Bronze Flight. Effingham defeated Champaign Centennial in a thrilling three-set match Saturday morning at Effingham Junior High School. Teutopolis defeated Bloomington in three sets.
The Lady Shoes opened pool play Friday night with two straight-set losses. Teutopolis fell to Plainfield North 16-25, 13-25, and Champaign Central 15-25, 15-25. Teutopolis then began tournament play with a straight-set loss to Fairfield (18-25, 21-25) and Champaign Centennial (24-26, 20-25) before defeating Bloomington in the seventh place match 16-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Taylor Bueker finished the tournament with three blocks, 18 digs, and 17 kills. Emma Deters had three aces, 16 digs, one assist, and one kill. RyLee Dittamore had three aces, one block, six digs, and two kills. TaNeal Einhorn had two blocks, seven digs, and 10 kills. Madaline Habing had three digs and one kill. Sydnee Huber had two blocks, six digs, one assist, and five kills. Emily Konkel had five aces, nine blocks, 18 digs, two assists, and 19 kills. Katie Kremer had two aces, one block, and one dig. Sara Niemerg had four aces, one block, 58 digs, two assists, and 10 kills. Molly Pals had two aces, 24 digs, and 15 kills. Danielle Probst had two aces, eight digs, and 29 assists. Ava Ruholl had one ace and 10 digs. Summer Wall had one ace, 14 digs, two assists, and one kill. Kennidy Wilkins had six aces and one dig, and Sara Zumbahlen had two aces, 13 digs, 38 assists, and five kills.
As for Effingham, the hosts also managed just one victory in five tries.
The Flaming Hearts lost to Edwardsville (12-25, 22-25) and Wheaton St. Francis (21-25, 20-25) in pool play, defeated Champaign Centennial (17-25, 25-19, 15-12), and lost to Fairfield (25-27, 18-25) and Hinsdale South (18-25, 19-25) in the fourth place match.
"It's really good to get a win, especially in the Crossroads Classic," Effingham head coach Theresa Vogt said. "There are a lot of tough teams, and they've been hanging with the bigger schools, which is nice because we've been playing some girls 6-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 is our tallest girl."
Ali Davis finished the tournament with seven kills, 36 assists, three aces, and 11 digs. Angela Ballman had one kill, one assist, five aces, and 22 digs. Berkley Pullen had 37 assists, six aces, and 21 digs. Bria Beals had 22 kills, five aces, three blocks, and 21 digs. Mya Harvey had two kills and three digs. Olivia Katt had five kills, one block, and three digs. Raegan Boone had 16 kills, one assist, six aces, five blocks, and 31 digs. Saige Althoff had five kills and seven digs. Sidney Donaldson had 21 kills, four aces, two blocks, and 20 digs. Abby Cunningham had four assists and four digs. Kaitlyn Budde had two kills and five digs. Reaghan DeLong had seven kills, two assists, and three digs, and Riley Cunningham had one ace.
"I'm impressed with them," said Vogt on how her team performed during the two-day event. "We are starting to gel well as a team and showing the potential I think we can have."
While Effingham and Teutopolis were in the Bronze Flight, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg was in the Silver Flight after defeating Hinsdale South (25-21, 26-24) in the final match of pool play Friday.
Prior to the win, the Hatchets dropped their first match to Newburgh (Ind.) Castle (18-25, 14-25).
Then, on Saturday, WSS continued to struggle to crack the win column, losing all three of its matches in the Silver Bracket. The Hatchets fell to Jefferson City (Mo.) in three sets (11-25, 25-20, 14-16), McCracken County (Ky.) in straight sets (23-25, 21-25), and Terre Haute (Ind.) South in three sets (25-20, 17-25, 16-18).
"We hung with them; we stayed with them for the most part," WSS head coach Rhonda Schlechte said. "We had some really good things and kind of let down a little bit."
Ella Kinkelaar finished the tournament with six aces, 14 kills, 61 assists, 37 digs, and four blocks. Gabby Vonderheide had three aces, 34 kills, one assist, 42 digs, and two blocks. Halle Moomaw had 15 aces, 24 kills, 11 digs, and eight blocks. Kinley Quast had two aces, 14 assists, and 53 digs. Samantha Hayes had one ace, 10 kills, 16 assists, 22 digs, and one block. Kaylynn Carey had 16 kills, two digs, and three blocks. Ainslie Eident had four aces, two assists, and 16 digs. Ellie Wittenberg had one kill and one dig. Reese Bennett had one dig and one block. Alaira Friese had four kills and two blocks, and Anna Albert had one ace.
