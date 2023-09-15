EFFINGHAM — Improvement has been the case for three local volleyball teams and it showed at the 31st Annual Crossroads Classic Volleyball Tournament this past weekend.
Typically teams that finish in the bronze bracket, Effingham and Teutopolis placed in the silver flight on Saturday. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg is typically a silver flight finisher but moved up one spot to the gold flight this year.
For the Flaming Hearts, head coach Laurie Bohnhoff was very pleased with her team’s fight.
“Overall, we played well,” Bohnhoff said. “Defensively, I thought the entire time, even the couple of games that we were down by a pretty good (margin), we kept digging and hitting the ground and playing hard and that’s about all you can ask. I thought a couple of the teams got our serve-receive a little bit. You got to give some credit to some of those girls; they’re serving super aggressively and well and it was just something that we may have to work on a little bit more.”
Effingham started the tournament by defeating Terre Haute South Vigo in three sets. The Hearts won the first set 25-12, lost the second 10-25 and won the third 25-23.
Effingham then fell to eventual champion Ozark in the second match of pool play, losing the first set 14-25 and the second 22-25.
“I thought we hit the heck out of the ball,” Bohnhoff said. “They didn’t have a real big block and that helped us. Our biggest thing is that we’re not really big and since they didn’t have a huge block, it helped us. We could swing away.”
Against Terre Haute, Angela Ballman had one assist and two digs. Sidney Donaldson had three kills, two blocks and one dig. Berkley Pullen had two assists and six digs. Hannah Thompson had two kills, 21 assists, three aces and five digs. Raegan Boone had one kill, one assist, one block and 10 digs. Bria Beals had three kills and five digs. Olivia Katt had seven kills, three blocks and two digs and Bella Austin had nine kills, four blocks and six digs.
Against Ozakr, Ballman had three digs. Donaldson had one kill and one ace. Pullen had three assists. Thompson had one kill, 12 assists and four digs. Boone had one kill, one assist and two digs. Beals had eight kills and four digs. Katt had three blocks and one dig and Austin had six kills, one block and six digs.
Effingham then played two more three-set matches on Saturday. The Flaming Hearts fell to Libertyville (27-25, 21-25, 13-15) and Plainfield (North) (28-26, 12-25, 7-15).
“Three-set matches here means you’re playing with these teams and they’re great,” Bohnhoff said.
Against Libertyville, Ballman had six digs. Donaldson had six kills, one ace, two blocks and two digs. Pullen had six assists, one ace and two digs. Thompson had three kills, 20 assists, one ace and 10 digs. Boone had one kill, one ace, one block and one dig. Beals had 10 kills, one ace, one block and eight digs. Katt had two kills and two blocks and Austin had seven kills, one ace and 11 digs.
Against Plainfield, Ballman had six digs. Donaldson had two kills, two aces, one block and one dig. Pullen had one assist, one ace and one dig. Thompson had eight assists, three aces and four digs. Boone had one kill, one ace and two digs. Beals had two kills and six digs. Katt had two kills and one dig and Austin had five kills, one assist, two aces and four digs.
Effingham also defeated Teutopolis in two sets (25-21, 25-14).
During that match, Ballman had one dig. Donaldson had three kills, two aces, three blocks and one dig. Pullen had nine assists, five aces and two digs. Thompson had three kills, seven assists and eight digs. Boone had two kills, one assist, one ace, one block and two digs. Beals had five kills, one assist, one ace, one block and five digs. Katt had one kill and one block. Martin had one kill and Austin had seven kills, one block and two digs.
The Lady Shoes advanced to the silver flight after defeating Graves County in two sets (25-23, 25-20) and falling to Edwardsville (21-25, 21-25).
Teutopolis then fought valiantly against powerhouse Fairfield but lost in three sets (14-25, 25-20, 11-15) and finished in eighth place after losing to Belleville (Althoff Catholic) in two sets (14-25, 11-25).
While Effingham County schools were in the silver flight, Shelby County resident Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg advanced to the gold flight after defeating McCracken County in two sets (25-14, 25-17) and defending champion Normal (University) in two sets (25-21, 25-18).
“I was in total shock Friday night,” Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte said. “I was ready to get kicked and I was going to do it with a smile on my face. We need the competition and we need to be pushed and I was excited to see how our girls were going to react to getting pushed and they astonished me.”
Against McCracken County, Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, two kills, 16 assists and four digs. Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, nine kills, two assists, three digs and one block. Halle Moomaw had three aces, eight kills, three digs and two blocks. Kinley Quast had one ace, two assists and five digs. Samantha Hayes had three kills and one block. Ainslie Eident had two aces and one dig. Ellie Wittenberg had two kills, one dig and two blocks. Alaira Friese had two kills and two digs and Anna Albert had two digs.
Against Normal, Kinkelaar had two kills, 21 assists, three digs and one block. Vonderheide had one ace, eight kills and three digs. Moomaw had two aces, 13 kills, one assist, one dig and three blocks. Quast had one ace, three assists and seven digs. Hayes had two kills and one block. Eident had four digs. Wittenberg had two kills, one dig and two blocks. Friese had two kills and one block and Albert had four digs.
