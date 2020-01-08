St. Anthony
The St. Anthony boys basketball team defeated Robinson 53-42 Tuesday at Robinson High School.
Logan Antrim led the Bulldogs’ scoring with 16 points. Not far behind Antrim was Jaccob Dust with 15 points.
Jack Hoene also added double-digit scoring with 13 points on the night. Kaden Fearday contributed eight points, and Jack Elder had one point.
St. Anthony junior varsity also defeated Robinson 62-30. The freshmen-sophomore team trumped Robinson 45-22 as well.
The Bulldogs will host its shootout on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Teutopolis
The Teutopolis boys basketball team was victorious in its Tuesday home game, defeating Monticello 57-36.
Luke Ungrund led the Wooden Shoes’ offense with 17 points, and teammates Evan Wermert and Evan Addis each scored in double digits with 13 points apiece.
Matthew Deters added nine points, and Mitch Hardiek had three points. Also scoring was Sam Bushur with two points. Deters and Wermert each pulled down eight rebounds, and Wermert had six assists.
The Wooden Shoes are in action next on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the St. Anthony Shootout.
Dieterich
The Dieterich boys basketball team won over Flora 59-47 on Tuesday.
Collin Hartke topped the Dieterich offense with 15 points, and Derek Kuhl had 14 points. Also scoring in double digits was Cole Niebrugge with 10 points.
Adding to the Movin’ Maroon scoring was Cory Gephart with six points, Bryce Budde and Andrew Lidy each with five points and Pete Britton with four points.
The Movin’ Maroons play next at home on Friday, Jan. 10 as they host Altamont.
Neoga vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras
The Neoga boys basketball team ousted Windsor/Stew-Stras 50-44 on Tuesday at Neoga High School.
Trevor Roy led the Neoga offense with 20 points while Paci McClure added 18 points. Trenton Moore dropped in five points, Chase Banning three points and Adam Fearday and Nick Titus each with two points.
WSS saw two players in double digits as Samuel Vonderheide had 13 points and Austin Wittenberg had 10.
Gavan Wernsing scored eight points, and Jordan Wittenberg had seven points. Parker Domzalski added four points, and Eli Howard had two points.
Neoga plays next on Friday, Jan. 10 at Martinsville. WSS also plays Jan. 10 at St. Elmo/Brownstown.
St. Elmo/Brownstown
The St. Elmo/Brownstown boys basketball team defeated Oblong 60-37 on Tuesday.
Bryton Pruett was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 19 points. Andy Goldsborough had 12 points and was the top rebounder with 11 on the night.
Jaxson Tish added 10 points, and Jace McWhorter contributed eight points. Jacob Baron had three points while Alex Higgs, Gavyn Smith and Carl Bauer each had two points and Caleb Campbell had one. Baron also had the teams only two blocks of the night.
Cumberland
The Cumberland boys basketball team downed Tri-County 66-57 Tuesday.
Three Pirates scored in double digits: Ross Hemmen with 18, Nick Dill with 17 and Wyatt Napier with 16. Also scoring were Brennyn Cults with eight points and Memphis Waggoner with seven.
Cumberland next hosts Argenta Oreana on Friday, Jan. 10.
South Central
Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated South Central 62-43 on Tuesday.
Collin Miller was the Cougars’ top scorer with 17 points. Adding eight points was Chase Dodson, and Keenin Willshire and Aaron Patten each had four points.
Brandt Hiestand, Mason Robb, Tanner Hester, Sebastian Cowger and Ellijah Bahde each had two points.
South Central plays host to Cisne Friday, Jan. 10.
CHBC vs. Dieterich
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team beat Dieterich 52-22 Tuesday at CHBC.
Jaelyn Robertson was CHBC’s leading scorer with 17 points. Carsen Burkes had 15 points on the night.
Gracie Heckert added seven points while Mackenzie Bunch and Lauren Wojcik had five and four points, respectively. Sydney Lorton and Hallye Morrison each had two points.
Scoring the most for Dieterich was Brooke Locey with seven points. Emily Bloemer had five points, and Emma Meinhart scored four points. Madilyn Brummer and Kaitlyn Boerngen each had three points.
Dieterich plays host to Ramsey Thursday, Jan. 9 while CHBC will host North Clay on Monday, Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.