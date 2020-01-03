Basketball
Teutopolis
The Teutopolis girls basketball team was defeated Thursday by Paris 55-44. Teutopolis' Lexi Niebrugge and Ciara Roepke led the team in scoring with 14 points apiece.
Karsyn Mette added eight points while Olivia Niemerg and Isabella Hardiek added six and two points, respectively. Niebrugge was also the team's top rebounder with six defensive rebounds.
Teutopolis next hosts Mt. Carmel on Saturday Jan. 11.
North Clay vs. Altamont
The North Clay and Altamont High School girls teams also met Thursday, with Altamont defeating North Clay 69-30.
Altamont had five players score in double digits with Rachel Jackman leading the way with 17 points. Ellie McManaway and Allyson Hardiek each scored 13 points, Mary Guse had 11 and Brooke Runge scored 10 points.
Laine Tedrick added three points, and Remi Miller dropped in two.
The leading scorers for North Clay were Hailey Miller and Maleah Holkenbrink, who each scored 10 points. Also scoring for the Cardinals were Chloe Lewis with six points and Kadie Pierson and Allison Czyzewski each with two points.
North Clay plays again Jan. 13 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, and Altamont is in action at Woodlawn on Jan. 11.
Neoga
The Neoga High School girls basketball team downed Casey Thursday 60-26.
Olivia Titus was Neoga's top scorer with 19 points on the night. Audrey Ramert added nine points, followed by from both Kelsey Partlow and Avery Fearday.
Kylee Phillips and Haley Stodden each scored six points. Allison Worman contributed two points.
Titus led in three-point shots at four made while Partlow dropped in two. Neoga is now 9-10 and hosts Cumberland Saturday Jan. 4.
Junior High Basketball
St. Anthony
The St. Anthony boys seventh grade basketball team hosted Taylorville Thursday night. St. Anthony won 42-31.
Jasper County
The Jasper County seventh grade boys basketball team were defeated by Lawrenceville 38-35 Thursday. Leading scorers for Jasper County were Anthony Montanez with 12 points and Wade Wickham with 10 points.
