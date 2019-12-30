Wrestling
The Effingham High School wrestling team traveled to Carterville over the weekend to compete in the Carterville Holiday Duals. The team earned two overall victories over Goreville (45-30) and Carmi (60-24) but were downed by Carterville (36-42) and Harrisburg (36-45).
Against Gorville, six Hearts won their individual matches. Robert Reardon won by pinning his Goreville opponent Matt Caudill in 5 minutes 8 seconds, and Jon Perry pinned Weston Henderson in 1:54.
Meanwhile, Zac Slifer pinned Joe Wilcox in 2:33, and Ian Light pinned Dakota Poole in 1:55. Zach Worman made quick work in his match, pinning Michael Nelson in 25 seconds. Marcus Hites defeated Mason Poland with a pin in 50 seconds.
Against Carmi, Reardon, Slifer, Light and Hites had repeat victories. Adding to the individual wins were Erkia White, who pinned Dylan Ackerman in 3:57. Colin Marschewski pinned Decon Overlender in just 50 seconds.
Despite losing to Carterville over all, Marschewski, Slifer and Gabe Schuette won their matches. Against Harrisburg, Reardon, Marschewski, Perry, Wyatte Sparks and Hites won their matches.
Effingham’s next wrestling meet is Jan. 8 at East Richland.
Basketball
Effingham
The Effingham girls basketball team competed this weekend in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Hearts took a decisive victory over Cairo, defeating their opponent 67-26. Leading in scoring was Taylor Armstrong, who contributed 10 points.
Not far behind Armstrong was Annie Frost, who added eight points. Many Hearts contributed to the overall scoring, including Sawyer Althoff, Katie Carie and Madison Mapes each with five points, Grace Bushur, Ella Niebrugge, Meredith Schaefer, Hayley Dively and Sam Urch each with four points, Callie Feldhake and Marissa Allie with three points each and Coralyn Ohnesorge with two.
The Hearts the fell to Paris 58-30 in the tournament. Dively was the leading scorer with 11 points, Frost added eight, Armstrong had four and Althoff and Feldhake each had two.
Effingham plays again Jan. 6 at home against Mt. Vernon.
Teutopolis
Also competing in the Charleston Holiday Tournament was the Teutopolis Lady Wooden Shoes. The Shoes earned two victories in the tournament against Charleston (64-13) and an overtime win over Sacred Heart Griffin (56-49).
The Wooden Shoes had two players in double digit scoring in their overtime win over Sacred Heart Griffin. Olivia Niemerg notched 20 points, and Lexie Niebrugge scored 13 points.
Karsyn Mette was not far behind with nine points, Grace Tegeler and Ciara Roepke each added five and Kaitlyn Schumacher and Isabella Hardiek both added two.
Niemerg and Niebrugge were again the top scorers against host team Charleston. Niemerg had 18 points, and Niebrugge added 12.
Hardiek dropped in nine points as did Roepke, and ending the game with six points apiece were K. Niebrugge and Mette. Tegeler and Schumacher contributed two points each.
Teutopolis is back in action Jan. 6 at home versus Flora.
