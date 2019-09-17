Soccer

St. Anthony at Teutopolis, 5 p.m.

Effingham at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Faith Bible Academy at Newton, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Effingham, Dieterich, Teutopolis at Dieterich, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

St. Anthony at Pana, 4 p.m.

Shelbyville at Altamont, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Flora at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Effingham at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Effingham at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Marshall at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:15p.m.

Teutopolis at Neoga, 5:15 p.m.

Dieterich at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

North Clay at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you