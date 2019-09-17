Soccer
St. Anthony at Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
Effingham at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Faith Bible Academy at Newton, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Effingham, Dieterich, Teutopolis at Dieterich, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
St. Anthony at Pana, 4 p.m.
Shelbyville at Altamont, 4 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Flora at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Effingham at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Effingham at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Marshall at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.
Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:15p.m.
Teutopolis at Neoga, 5:15 p.m.
Dieterich at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
North Clay at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.