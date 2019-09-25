Baseball

Altamont at Teutopolis, 4:15 p.m.

Dieterich at Odin, 4:30 p.m.

Cisne at North Clay, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Newton at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Effingham at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Centralia, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Effingham (girls) at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Teutopolis at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.

Altamont at Ramsey, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Effingham at Olney, 4:15 p.m.

Mount Zion at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Newton at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

North Clay at South Central, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at Patoka, 7 p.m.

Lawrenceville at Newton, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Clay City at Dieterich, 7 p.m.

Neoga at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7 p.m.

Mulberry Grove at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you