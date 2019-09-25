Baseball
Altamont at Teutopolis, 4:15 p.m.
Dieterich at Odin, 4:30 p.m.
Cisne at North Clay, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Newton at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Effingham at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Centralia, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Effingham (girls) at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.
Teutopolis at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.
Altamont at Ramsey, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Effingham at Olney, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Zion at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
North Clay at South Central, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at Patoka, 7 p.m.
Lawrenceville at Newton, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Clay City at Dieterich, 7 p.m.
Neoga at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7 p.m.
Mulberry Grove at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7 p.m.
