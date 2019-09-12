Football

Effingham at Jersey, 7 p.m.

Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at AL/AH, 7 p.m.

Baseball

St. Anthony at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.

Altamont at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

North Clay at South Central, 7 p.m.

CH/BC at W/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Crossroads Classic Tournament

At Effingham High School & St. Anthony High School

St. Anthony Gym 2

Normal University vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

Hermann vs. Teutopolis, 7:05 p.m.

Effingham Gym 2

McCracken vs. Effingham, 6 p.m.

Glenbard West vs. Effingham, 7:05 p.m.

Effingham Gym 4

Plainfield North vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:05 p.m.

Ozark vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 8:10 p.m.

Boys Golf

St. Anthony, Effingham, Teutopolis at Mattoon Invitational Tournament 1 p.m.

