Football
Effingham at Jersey, 7 p.m.
Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at AL/AH, 7 p.m.
Baseball
St. Anthony at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.
Altamont at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
North Clay at South Central, 7 p.m.
CH/BC at W/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Crossroads Classic Tournament
At Effingham High School & St. Anthony High School
St. Anthony Gym 2
Normal University vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
Hermann vs. Teutopolis, 7:05 p.m.
Effingham Gym 2
McCracken vs. Effingham, 6 p.m.
Glenbard West vs. Effingham, 7:05 p.m.
Effingham Gym 4
Plainfield North vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:05 p.m.
Ozark vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 8:10 p.m.
Boys Golf
St. Anthony, Effingham, Teutopolis at Mattoon Invitational Tournament 1 p.m.
