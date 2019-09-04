Baseball

Altamont at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

Cisne at South Central, 4:30 p.m

Mulberry Grove at CH/BC, 4:30 p.m.

North Clay at Wayne City, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at Robinson, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 7:15 p.m.

Marshall at Dieterich, 7 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Altamont, 7:15 p.m.

South Central at SE/B 7:15 p.m.

W/SS at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Neoga at Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

North Clay at Flora, 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Effingham, Teutopolis at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Altamont vs Neoga at LLC, 4 p.m.

Golf

St. Anthony (Boys) at the Den, TBD

Altamont at Tuscola, 4:15 p.m.

Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4 p.m.

Tennis

St. Anthony at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Newton at Olney, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

St. Anthony at Olney, 4:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Carlyle at Altamont, 5 p.m.

Tags