Baseball
Neoga at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Odin at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Altamont at Vandalia, 4 p.m.
Teutopolis (Boys) at Casey-Westfield, 4:15 p.m.
St. Anthony (Girls) at Oblong, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis (Girls) at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
St. Anthony/Teutopolis Soccer Tournament
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
Newton vs. Greenville at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
Pinckneyville vs. Altamont at Teutopolis, 5:15 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Tournament
Effingham vs. Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
South Central at St. Anthony, 6 p.m
Newton at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis at Salem, 5:15 p.m..
Central A&M at W/SS, 5 p.m.
Carlyle at Altamont, 6:15 p.m
Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Vandalia, 6 p.m.
North Clay at Grayville, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Newton at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
