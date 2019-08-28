Baseball

Neoga at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Odin at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Altamont at Vandalia, 4 p.m.

Teutopolis (Boys) at Casey-Westfield, 4:15 p.m.

St. Anthony (Girls) at Oblong, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis (Girls) at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anthony/Teutopolis Soccer Tournament

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.

Newton vs. Greenville at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.

Pinckneyville vs. Altamont at Teutopolis, 5:15 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Tournament

Effingham vs. Olney, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

South Central at St. Anthony, 6 p.m

Newton at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Teutopolis at Salem, 5:15 p.m..

Central A&M at W/SS, 5 p.m.

Carlyle at Altamont, 6:15 p.m

Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Vandalia, 6 p.m.

North Clay at Grayville, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Newton at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

