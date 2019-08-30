Baseball

Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament

Teutopolis vs. St. Anthony, 9 a.m.

Dieterich vs. North Clay, 11 a.m.

Soccer

St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invitational

at Bulldog Field

Greenville vs. Altamont, 10 a.m.

St. Anthony vs. Pinckneyville, 11:15 a.m.

Altamont vs. Teutopolis, 12:30 p.m.

at Teutopolis

CORL vs. Newton, 11:15 a.m.

Newton vs. Salem, 1:45 p.m.

Teutopolis vs. St. Anthony, 3 p.m.

Charleston Tournament

Mattoon vs. Effingham, 10 a.m.

Tennis

Effingham and Teutopolis at St. Anthony Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Effingham, Teutopolis at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

St. Anthony, Newton at Metro East Lutheran Invitational, 10 a.m.

Daily News

Tags