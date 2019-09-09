Baseball
Neoga Indians at St. Anthony Bulldogs, 4:30 p.m.
Dieterich Movin’ Maroons at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats, 4 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers at North Clay Cardinals, 4:30 p.m.
South Central Cougars at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at Altamont Indians, 6 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham Flaming Hearts, 4 p.m.
Carlyle at St. Anthony Bulldogs, 4:30 p.m.
Newton Eagles at Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sullivan at Teutopolis Lady Shoes, 7 p.m.
Effingham Lady Hearts at Taylorville, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs at Neoga Indians, 6 p.m.
Dieterich Movin’ Maroons at South Central, 7:15 p.m.
North Clay Cardinals at Altamont Indians, 7:15 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Lady Bobcats at St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles, 7:15 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Cumberland Lady Pirates, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Neoga at LLC, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland, at Robinson, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
St. Anthony at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.
Vandalia at Effingham, 4 p.m.
Teutopolis at Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs at Effingham, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Effingham Lady Hearts at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.
Olney at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Flora, 4:30 p.m.
