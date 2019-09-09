Baseball

Neoga Indians at St. Anthony Bulldogs, 4:30 p.m.

Dieterich Movin’ Maroons at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats, 4 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers at North Clay Cardinals, 4:30 p.m.

South Central Cougars at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at Altamont Indians, 6 p.m.

Mattoon at Effingham Flaming Hearts, 4 p.m.

Carlyle at St. Anthony Bulldogs, 4:30 p.m.

Newton Eagles at Olney, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sullivan at Teutopolis Lady Shoes, 7 p.m.

Effingham Lady Hearts at Taylorville, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs at Neoga Indians, 6 p.m.

Dieterich Movin’ Maroons at South Central, 7:15 p.m.

North Clay Cardinals at Altamont Indians, 7:15 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Lady Bobcats at St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles, 7:15 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Cumberland Lady Pirates, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Neoga at LLC, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland, at Robinson, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

St. Anthony at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.

Vandalia at Effingham, 4 p.m.

Teutopolis at Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs at Effingham, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Effingham Lady Hearts at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.

Olney at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Newton at Flora, 4:30 p.m.

