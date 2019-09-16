Volleyball

Teutopolis at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Dieterich, 7:15 p.m.

Effingham at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

CH/BC at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

Neoga at Altamont, 7:15 p.m.

Cumberland at Decatur LSA, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Newton, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Altamont, 4:30 p.m

Woodlawn at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

CH/BC at North Clay, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Effingham at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Pana, 4:15 p.m.

Altamont at Oblong, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham at Salem, 4 p.m.

St. Anthony at St. Thomas, 4 p.m.

Tennis

St. Anthony at Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Vandalia at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Newton at Casey-Westfield, 4:15 p.m.

Soccer

Effingham at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anthony at Breese Central, 4:30 p.m.

Altamont at Breese Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.

