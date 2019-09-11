Baseball
Dieterich at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
St. Anthony at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
Altamont at Mulberry Grove, 4:15 p.m.
South Central at Odin, 4:30 p.m.
Cisne at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Ramsey, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Altamont at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Dieterich at Patoka, 7:15 p.m.
Albion at Newton, 7:15 p.m.
South Central at Clay City, 7:15 p.m.
Sandoval at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Effingham at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
Altamont, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Dieterich, North Clay, Teutopolis, Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Effingham (Boys) at Charleston, 4 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (Boys) at Altamont, 4 p.m.
Teutopolis (Girls) at Charleston, 4 p.m.
St. Anthony (Girls) at Tuscola, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Effingham at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Effingham at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at St. Anthony, 5 p.m.
