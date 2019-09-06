Baseball

St. Anthony at Altamont, 10 a.m.

Cobden at Teutopolis, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Hillsboro at St. Anthony, 10 a.m.

Charleston at Newton, 11 a.m.

Teutopolis at Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.

Olney at Altamont, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

St. Anthony, Newton at Casey-Westfield Tournament, 8 a.m.

Neoga, St. Elmo/Brownstown at Mattoon Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cumberland, CH/BC, South Central at Altamont Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

St. Anthony, Cumberland, Newton, Teutopolis at Chrisman Invitational, 9 a.m.

Golf

St. Anthony at Alton Catholic Schools Tournament, TBA

Tennis

Effingham, Teutopolis at Edwardsville Invitational, 10 a.m.

St. Anthony at SHG Invitational, 8 a.m.

Tags