Baseball
St. Anthony at Altamont, 10 a.m.
Cobden at Teutopolis, 11 a.m.
Soccer
Hillsboro at St. Anthony, 10 a.m.
Charleston at Newton, 11 a.m.
Teutopolis at Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Olney at Altamont, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
St. Anthony, Newton at Casey-Westfield Tournament, 8 a.m.
Neoga, St. Elmo/Brownstown at Mattoon Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cumberland, CH/BC, South Central at Altamont Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
St. Anthony, Cumberland, Newton, Teutopolis at Chrisman Invitational, 9 a.m.
Golf
St. Anthony at Alton Catholic Schools Tournament, TBA
Tennis
Effingham, Teutopolis at Edwardsville Invitational, 10 a.m.
St. Anthony at SHG Invitational, 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.