Baseball
St. Anthony at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 4:30 p.m.
North Clay at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at CH/BC, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Newton at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Effingham at Mattoon, 5:45 p.m.
St. Anthony at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Altamont at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Altamont at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.
Effingham at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Teutopolis at Dieterich, 7:15 p.m.
W/SS at CH/BC, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Newton at Red Hill, 7:15 p.m.
Oblong at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Effingham at Flora, 4:15 p.m.
Altamont at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Teutopolis at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
