Golf (B)
Boys Prep Showcase
St. Anthony — 12 p.m.
Meridian Boys Golf Invitational
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 9 a.m.
Taylorville Boys Golf Invitational
Effingham — 8 a.m.
St. Anthony Boys Golf Invitational
Altamont, Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 9 a.m.
Golf (G)
Prep Tour Showcase
St. Anthony — 12 p.m.
Golf (B)
Robinson Invitational
Altamont, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 1 p.m.
Golf (G)
Charleston 9 Hole Scramble
Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 4 p.m.
Baseball (Fall)
Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Brownstown St. Elmo — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (B)
Newton at Casey-Westfield — 4 p.m.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston — 4 p.m.
St. Teresa Invitational
St. Anthony — 1 p.m.
Golf (G)
Teutopolis Girls Invitational
Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 3:30 p.m.
Baseball (Fall)
St. Anthony at Mulberry Grove — 4:30 p.m.
North Clay at Odin — 4:30 p.m.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran at South Central — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (B)
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Meridian — 4:15 p.m.
Golf (G)
St. Anthony at Richland County — 4 p.m.
Baseball (Fall)
Dieterich at Ramsey — 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown St. Elmo at Webber — 4:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Cisne — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (B)
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Okaw Valley — 4 p.m.
Golf (G)
Teutopolis at Hillsboro — 4 p.m.
Baseball (Fall)
Neoga at Dieterich — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (B)
Altamont at Flora — 4 p.m.
Baseball (Fall)
Christ Our Rock Lutheran at St. Anthony — 10 a.m.
Woodlawn at South Central — 10 a.m.
Golf (B)
Battle at Rend Lake
St. Anthony — 1 p.m.
Golf (G)
Alton Marquette Girls Golf Blastoff
Effingham, St. Anthony — 1 p.m.
Tennis (G)
Centennial Invitational
St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 8 a.m.
