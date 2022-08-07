Golf (B)

Boys Prep Showcase

St. Anthony — 12 p.m.

Meridian Boys Golf Invitational

Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 9 a.m.

Taylorville Boys Golf Invitational

Effingham — 8 a.m.

Golf (B)

St. Anthony Boys Golf Invitational

Altamont, Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 9 a.m.

Golf (G)

Prep Tour Showcase

St. Anthony — 12 p.m.

Golf (B)

Robinson Invitational

Altamont, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 1 p.m.

Golf (G)

Charleston 9 Hole Scramble

Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 4 p.m.

Baseball (Fall)

Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Brownstown St. Elmo — 4:30 p.m.

Golf (B)

Newton at Casey-Westfield — 4 p.m.

Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston — 4 p.m.

St. Teresa Invitational

St. Anthony — 1 p.m.

Golf (G)

Teutopolis Girls Invitational

Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 3:30 p.m.

Baseball (Fall)

St. Anthony at Mulberry Grove — 4:30 p.m.

North Clay at Odin — 4:30 p.m.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran at South Central — 4:30 p.m.

Golf (B)

Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Meridian — 4:15 p.m.

Golf (G)

St. Anthony at Richland County — 4 p.m.

Baseball (Fall)

Dieterich at Ramsey — 4:30 p.m.

Brownstown St. Elmo at Webber — 4:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Cisne — 4:30 p.m.

Golf (B)

Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Okaw Valley — 4 p.m.

Golf (G)

Teutopolis at Hillsboro — 4 p.m.

Baseball (Fall)

Neoga at Dieterich — 4:30 p.m.

Golf (B)

Altamont at Flora — 4 p.m.

Baseball (Fall)

Christ Our Rock Lutheran at St. Anthony — 10 a.m.

Woodlawn at South Central — 10 a.m.

Golf (B)

Battle at Rend Lake

St. Anthony — 1 p.m.

Golf (G)

Alton Marquette Girls Golf Blastoff

Effingham, St. Anthony — 1 p.m.

Tennis (G)

Centennial Invitational

St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 8 a.m.

