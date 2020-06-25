(Mt. Sterling, IL)--Graduates of the Illini Classic Yearling Sale dominated Illinois Conceived and Foaled stakes action at Hawthorne Racecourse in Stickney last weekend, led by a win in the $45,000 Violet Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies.
Fox Valley Exploit, owned by David Brigham and Kyle Husted, upped her record to seven wins in 11 career starts by winning the Violet on June 20 in 1:55.2 as the 2-5 favorite. Trained and driven by Husted, who bought the daughter of Sportsmaster from the 2018 consignment of Dr. Kenneth and Patricia Walker’s Fox Valley Standardbreds, Fox Valley Exploit increased her lifetime bankroll to $122,000
Ashlees Spur, trained by Darla Martin Lohman for owners Dean Debolt and Scott Durbin, finished third in the same event at 37-1 odds for driver Ridge Warren. Consigned to the Illini Classic as an unnamed filly by Flacco Family Farms, agent for breeder Orville Rursch, the daughter of Ashlee’s Big Guy has a win and two thirds in three starts this season.
In a $21,650 division of the Violet Stakes for three-year-old trotting fillies, Bee See went the distance in 2:01.1 to win for the sixth time in 12 career outings for owners Molly Baldes, Steve Searle, and Michael and Chris Paloma. Bred and sold by Glenn R. Jess, and trained by Searle, the Cassis filly now boasts $70,000 in lifetime earnings.
Princess Poprocks was third in the same race for owners Toni and Keli Bell and Freddie Patton Jr. Trained and driven by Patton, the Yankee Valor lass was consigned and sold as “DNL Princess Girl” by breeder David Chupp.
In the first of a pair of $21,450 divisions of the Cardinal Stakes for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings, R G’s Tracer stopped the timer in 1:54.1 to prevail as the 3-5 favorite for trainer Desirae Seekman and driver Travis Seekman. Owned by Robert Grismore and Charles Knipp, the gelded son of Psychic Spirit upped his career bankroll to $40,000 while knocking a full second off his lifetime record. Bred by Ron Phillips, R G’s Tracer sold at the Illini Classic as “Spirit of Demaster” and was represented by Hamm Family Trust as agent.
Bagman, owned by Angie, Nori, and Ivy Nessa, finished third in the same race, as the gelded son of Sagebrush has now hit the board four times in eight career outings. He was consigned to the Illini Classic by Fair Meadow Farm as agent for breeder Kurt Becker.
In the second bracket of the Cardinal, Fox Valley Ren continued to justify his sale-topping price of $43,000 by winning for the 10th time in 13 career starts, tripping the wire in 1:53 for owner Megan Rogers Racing Stables Inc., trainer Nelson Willis, and driver Kyle Wilfong. Bred and sold by Fox Valley Standardbreds, the gelded son of Sportsmaster pushed his career earnings to $98,000.
Chick Magnet, a 19-1 longshot, finished third behind Fox Valley Ren for trainer Tim Roach, as the son of Ashlee’s Big Guy hit the board for the second time in three starts this year. Owned by OB Stables, Chick Magnet sold as an unnamed colt in 2018 from the Flacco Family Farms consignment on behalf of breeder Orville Rursch.
