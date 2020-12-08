A pair of local coaches were included when the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame released its 2021 class that included former Effingham and Louisville head basketball coach Ron Reed, with Teutopolis junior high coach Kent Niebrugge being named in as well.
Reed had two different stints as coach of Louisville, the first being a two-season stretch including the 1988-89 and '89-'90 seasons, going 42-10 over that stretch. After coaching Harrisburg from 1990 through 1992, Reed returned to Louisville, this time for eight years from 1992 through 2000. He went 143-75 for a .656 winning percentage.
After a two-season stint at Lawrenceville, Reed became the head coach of the Effingham Flaming Hearts from 2002 until his resignation following the 2016-16 season. In his time at Effingham, Reed coached his team to eight 20-win seasons for a winning percentage of .635.
Current Teutopolis Junior High Boys Basketball coach Kent Niebrugge was one of said coaches in the class along with former Effingham and Louisville head coach Ron Reed.
Niebrugge has been coaching the eighth grade boys basketball team at Teutopolis for 21 seasons and has won 415 games over that span and has a winning percentage of .787, including 10 20-win seasons.
Niebrugge, a teacher at the junior high, explains why he likes coaching at the junior high level and choosing to stay in the same position rather than a different level.
"It's the kids that I have in class and get to see every day," Niebrugge said. "You're really one of the first people that can make an impact, especially 20 years ago when you didn't have all the travel teams you do now. I was already involved in our park district programs, so when the kids were coming in, I had been around them already when they were playing games on the weekends through our park district.
"I would see these guys and thought I'd rather coach at the junior high. You get to be your own coach, not that you don't do certain things the high school coach wants. But you're your own coach. You're setting up everything you want to do."
Niebrugge also describes the difference in the atmosphere between an eighth grade game and a freshman/sophomore game.
"A lot of fresh/soph games are Saturday mornings and in a gym where there's just the parents," Niebrugge said. "There's not a lot of atmosphere there. A lot of times the better sophomores are pulled up. And there's no regional, sectional, state series or conference tournament.
"At the junior high level, especially in this area, we get great crowds at our games and the kids are really into it. There was really no reason to ever try and leave that. I'm from here and grew up here. I didn't really want to ever become the [high school] head coach here, and I didn't want to move."
Niebrugge talks about what it's like watching players that he's coached go on to play for the high school team.
"I make almost every high school game, so it's neat to watch these guys advance and continue on," Niebrugge said. "You take a lot of pride when you watch them play. It's a big thing to watch them compete at the high school level. There's always been a very good relationship between the coaches at the high school and the junior high coaches.
Included in the 415 wins are three state championships as well as two runner-up finishes. He has also led Teutopolis to eight National Trail Conference Championships and 10 National Trail Conference Championships. Before coaching at the eighth grade level, Niebrugge coached at the freshman/sophomore level after he had coached the eighth grade girls team for four years.
Even with all of the success Niebrugge says it's hard to pick a favorite memory from coaching.
"There's quite a few," Niebrugge said. "My daughter was an eighth grader and was a cheerleader with the group of boys that just graduated last year. We won the state title with them and was the first time I had a team win a state title. My daughter was the cheerleader and those were her friends and classmates, so that was a pretty big one.
"The next year we turned around and did it again. We were kind of on cloud nine. Shortly after that, the kids that are sophomores now, won and my son was a part of that. I was with that group since they were playing third or fourth grade basketball. That was a unique and special year to coach you son and his friends. Quite the special feeling, no doubt about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.