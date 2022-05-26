Local tennis players are gearing up for the boys' state tournament in Chicago starting Thursday.
All four area teams competed at the Centralia sectional Saturday. St. Anthony won the sectional with 20 points; Mascoutah was third with 19 points; Newton was third with 15 points, and Effingham and Teutopolis were in a tie for fourth with 14 points. The win for the Bulldogs was the first sectional title since 2012.
"Winning that sectional; when we got our seeds, it was like, 'OK, if we hold our seeds, we should win the sectional,'" head coach Darlene Esker said. "It got down to the last match; it was so close."
Below is how each individual and team got to the state tournament and their thoughts.
THAD DILLOW
Dillow will represent Effingham at the state tournament.
The junior took home the singles championship at the Centralia sectional, going a perfect 4-0.
Dillow defeated Mattoon's Mick Porter, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round; Mascoutah's Nathan Gettinger, 6-1, 6-0, in the second round; Newton's Ben Street, 6-3, 6-0, in the third round, and St. Anthony's Manaye Mossman in the championship match.
"Saturday was a very great experience," Dillow said. "I applied constant pressure on my opponents; it was a great switch-up for me compared to where I played level-wise in my season. My confidence, I think, was my greatest key."
Dillow drew Champaign Centennial's Lino Jo in the first round. That contest is at Schaumburg High School.
MANAYE MOSSMAN
Mossman will represent St. Anthony at the state tournament.
The freshman took second at the Centralia sectional, going 3-1.
Mossman defeated Mattoon's Will Pullen, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round; Effingham's Blayne Pals, 6-0, 6-1, in the second round; Mascoutah's Wyatt Jurgensmeyer, 6-4, 6-0, in the third round, before losing to Dillow, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0, in the championship match.
Mossman could not complete his championship contest due to cramps, forcing him to retire after the first point.
"I felt like I could have maybe finished, but toward the end, whenever it started hurting and stuff, I would push myself, but I couldn't end it as I wanted to," Mossman said.
Mossman drew Rock Island Alleman's Nicholas Patrick in the first round. That contest is at Wheeling High School.
BEN STREET
Street will represent Newton at the state tournament.
The junior took third at the Centralia sectional, going 3-1.
Street defeated Teutopolis' Carter Davidson, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round; Mossman in the second round; lost to Dillow in the third round, and defeated Jurgensmeyer in the fourth round, 4-2, before Jurgensmeyer retired after the set.
"I knew I had a good shot at qualifying for state, coming in as the No. 3 seed," Street said. "My first two matches were the ones that would get me qualified for state, and I walked through those pretty easily. Then, in my third match, I met Dillow, and we had been playing tight, and he ended up beating me."
Street drew Chicago Wheaton Academy's Jeffrey Master in the first round. That contest is at Schaumburg High School.
AIDEN TEGELER AND HENRY KEMME
Tegeler and Kemme will represent St. Anthony in doubles action at the state tournament.
The duo took second at the Centralia sectional, going 3-1.
They defeated Mattoon's Easton and Donaldson (6-1, 1-6, 6-2) in the first round, Centralia's Milburn and Martin (6-0, 6-3) in the second round, and Mascoutah's Beck and Norrenberns (7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3) in the third round before losing to Mattoon's Zala and Bahney (4-6, 2-6) in the championship.
When asked about advancing to state, Kemme said, "Going to state means a lot. We've put in work all year trying to go to state. Last year, we made it, and it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, so hopefully, we can come back and give it our all this year."
Tegeler added, "I want to get out of the first round. We got out of the first round last time, but I want to make it out of both of them and the next day. I think that would be a huge accomplishment."
Tegeler and Kemme drew Vernon Hills' Anthony Pomeranets and Daniel Shcebalev in the first round. That contest is at Palestine High School.
KOLTON TABBERT AND ETHAN THOELE
Tabbert and Thoele will represent Teutopolis in doubles action at the state tournament.
The duo took fourth at the Centralia sectional, going 2-2.
They defeated Mascoutah's Homer and Knedel (6-2, 6-1) in the first round and Newton's Romito and Weber (6-1, 7-5) in the second round before losing to Mattoon's Zala and Bahney (3-6, 2-6) in the third round, and Mascoutah's Beck and Norrenberns (6-3, 0-6, 3-6) in the fourth round.
When asked about their performance at Centralia, Tabbert said, "It was windy, so that was an obstacle, but I think we played through it."
Thoele added, "Our second match, we were down 5-2, and we came back to win 7-5, and that felt pretty good after."
Overall, head coach Andy Mersman is happy to see his hard-working doubles team advance.
"Very happy. [Kolton and Ethan] worked hard, especially in the offseason, and they've had a good attitude all year," Mersman said. "They've competed, so I'm glad they pulled through and made it."
Tabbert and Thoele drew Tinley Park's Dylan Costello and Alex Sebastian in the first round. That contest is at Rolling Meadows High School.
